by



Elements of Justice

Imagining Manhattan flattened

As Rotterdam was — as Gaza is being

Humbaba was guarding

the Great Cedar Forest — the source

Of fresh air, clean air, cool air

A condition of health, air:

The most vital

Water and earth,

And fire stands for energy

Empedocles, who stares at seas

And sees these elements

As elements of health, says:

Cities and societies

That can’t, or won’t, deliver these,

Enabling ease,

Are symptoms of the great disease

And, as such, are both ethically

And legally invalid