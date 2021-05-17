For Palestine, in May 2021

by

“Indeed, I tremble for my country

when I reflect that God is just:

that his justice cannot sleep forever.”

— Thomas Jefferson,

unrepentant slaveowner, in 1781,

80 years later came the Civil War.

May 2021:

In Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem,

Israeli mobs shielded by Israeli soldiers

expropriate Palestinian homes:

more living room for Greater Israel.

Israeli airplanes, unopposed,

bomb Gaza

84 years after Guernica,

retaliating for Palestine’s right to exist:

infants, children, women, men die,

civilians all:

blown up,

buried in the rubble of their homes,

bleeding away in hospitals

denied pandemic vaccines:

all eyed hungrily by bulldozer blades

eager to raze

more living room for Greater Israel.

Triumphally

does America’s largess to Zionism

clear out another Western Expansion

to echoes of Crazy Horse:

“My lands are where my people lie buried”;

raining hellfire on infidels to White Supremacy.

USS Liberty continues to sink:

the Associated Press Building is bombed;

Americans, too, like Abraham of yore,

must be willing to offer blood sacrifices

on the altar of Biblical Glory:

more living room for Greater Israel.

The Conquest continues

because empty souls with blank hearts

cling to tribal hate with loaded guns.

When will “God’s justice” rain down on us

in retribution for our lush sponsorship

of Zionist war crimes?

We have forgotten Nuremberg,

and “never again,”

only 76 years ago:

so I tremble for my country.

May 2021:

These are our crimes: tremble.