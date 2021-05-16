Home
May 16, 2021
Newsletter Archive Volume 1
by
Andrew Nofsinger
Weekend Edition
May 14, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Alice Rothchild
The Nakba Continues
Eve Ottenberg
Floating Graveyards: Let’s Not Revive the Cruise Industry
David Yearsley
Reading Together
Tony McKenna
Labour’s Defeat and Sir Keir Starmer’s Grey Fade into Irrelevance
Vijay Prashad – Subin Dennis
Why One State in India Is Showing Promising Signs of Democracy as the World Goes More Authoritarian
Mark Muhich
Biden’s Decisions This Year Will Determine US Nuclear Weapons Policy for Decades
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Fascism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: How Bio-Warfare Came to Colombia
Tamara Pearson
The Missing Dead: How the Media Has Misreported COVID’s Toll in Poorer Nations
Sierra Pettengill – Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
How the Modern NRA Was Born at the Border
Robert Hunziker
Seaspiracy’s Nightmarish Odyssey
Dana Johnson
Wilderness and the Value of Doing Nothing
Rebekah Entralgo
If You Want More Workers, Pay a Living Wage
Charlotte Dennett
Pipeline Politics: From Afghanistan to Gaza
Simran Kalkat – Julie Yixia-Cai
Food and Housing Hardship in the COVID-19 Recession
Manuel García, Jr.
Thoughts on Ethnic Cleansing in Palestine
Thomas Knapp
Peace in Palestine? Not if American Politicians Can Help It
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: The Deathly Hallows
Daniel Warner
Is Joe Biden Schizophrenic?
Binoy Kampmark
Held to Ransom: Colonial Pipeline and the Vulnerabilities of Critical Infrastructure
Paul Gilk
Transgender Divinity
Salvador G. Sarmiento
The Workers They Called “Non-People”
Liz Theoharis
The Fierce Prophetic Vision of Poor Women
Jonah Raskin
Black Snake and Our National Disgrace: Pipelines Across Sacred Land
John Feffer
What’s Up With the Herd?
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Billions for Farmers of Color isn’t Racist, It’s Smart and Long Overdue
Lee Camp
13 Facts About American Prisons That Will Blow Your Mind
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Elon Musk Abruptly Stops Accepting Bitcoin to Pay for Tesla Cars. Did He Learn that Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Per Year than Sweden or Malaysia?
Michael Donnelly
How Big Green Lost Its Way
John Miksad
We Should Address the Greatest Threats to Our Safety and Security!
Reynard Loki
A Pesticide Linked to Brain Damage in Children Could Finally Be Banned
Erin McCarley
America Belongs to the People—All the People
Ted Rall
End Military Support to Israel
Kathy Kelly
Art Against Drones
Suzanne Gordon
Nurses in the Real World of For-Profit Medicine
Inge Fryklund, JD, PhD
Can DeCentralization Reduce Post-War Conflict in Afghanistan?
Thomas Stephens
Unchartered Territory: Legal, Political and Public Policy Contradictions of Charter Revision in Detroit
Jack Rasmus
Inflation Myths and the US Economic Rebound 2021
Nicky Reid
We Need to Talk About Destroying America
Mira Oklobdzija
Can a Dutch Red-Green Coalition Point the Way Forward in Europe?
Monica Grover
Viruses Know No Borders. Neither Should Vaccines.
Sarah Anderson
How Corporations Pumped Up CEO Pay While Their Low-Wage Workers Suffered in the Pandemic
Jill Richardson
My Vaccine Experience
Dan Bacher
As Fish Die, Salmon Advocates Say Newsom’s Drought Declaration Highlights Water Injustice
Mike Garrity
Big and Bad National Forest Clearcuts Continue