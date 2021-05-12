Articles
May 12, 2021
by
CP Editor
Bolsonaro’s Administration Attempts to Silence Indigenous Leaders for Criticizing Its Handling of the Pandemic
You Are There at Stalin’s State Funeral
A Uniquely Mexican Quarantine
Biden’s Climate Proposals: Tiptoeing Across the Starting Line
America, China, and the Climate Dinosaur
May 12, 2021
Dean Baker
Vaccine Production and Open Source Technology
George Ochenski
Why the Big Lie(s) Won’t Fly
Wim Laven
SOS: Will the World Answer the Calls for Help?
John Clamp
Asylum and the Right to Security
Thomas Knapp
What the Pipeline Hack Reveals About the Future of Fossil Fuels
John Kendall Hawkins
China: All In All Just Another BRIC In The Wall
May 11, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The Pursuit of National Liberty Should not be Handed Over to Toxic Populists and Demagogues
Sam Pizzigati
Bill, Melinda, and the Burden of Grand Fortune
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Why Biden’s Vaccine IP Waiver is Political Theatre
Binoy Kampmark
Spending More on Nukes: STRATCOM’s Nuclear Death Wish
Ralph Nader
Reporter’s Alert: Part V
Dean Baker
Inside the April Jobs Report
Cesar Chelala
The Humanity of a Bombardier
Jacob G. Hornberger
Will Biden Have Blood on His Hands in Afghanistan?
Richard C. Gross
The Political Party of the Big Lie
Greta Anderson
The Cash Cows of Catron County
Steven Krichbaum
Give Turtles a Brake
Elliot Sperber
Planting Caltrops in the Dawn
May 10, 2021
Chris Gilbert
Venezuela: And Yet It Moves
William Astore
Programmed for War
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
The Structure of Wealth and the Global Money-Making Apparatus
Chris Orlet
Why We Shouldn’t be Surprised Some Chinese-Americans Donated to the Proud Boys
John Feffer
Immigrants to the Rescue
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why the PRO Act is a Game-Changer for Labor and the Economy
Max Moran
The Tattered Insider Histories of Our Possible Future Ambassadors
Andrew Moss
Battling Xenophobia
Roger Harris
Cancel Culture and the Bankruptcy of Liberalism
Lawrence Wittner
The Fateful Choice: Nuclear Arms Race or Nuclear Weapons-Free World
Kweli Nzito
America’s Suffers Attack of Selective Islamophilia
Ariel Dorfman
Theater in the Time of Pandemic
Binoy Kampmark
Crashing Out in Hartlepool: Labour Ills and Teflon Boris
Anne Petermann
USDA May Allow Genetically Modified Trees to be Released Into the Wild
Marc Beaudin
Shadow Wall
Weekend Edition
May 07, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Noam Chomsky – Vijay Prashad
United States Withdraws From Afghanistan? Not Really
Alejandra Marín Buitrago
Colombia on the Brink
Jacques R. Pauwels
Napoleon Between War and Revolution
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: We Who Are About to Get Shot, Salute You
Rob Urie
Death by Neoliberalism
Eve Ottenberg
The “Kill a Leftist” Law
John P. Geyman
Does Big PhRma Know No Shame? Profiteering While People Die by the Hundreds of Thousands
Paul Street
Would Anyone Care to Defend American Radicals?
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine’s Moment of Reckoning: On Abbas’ Dangerous Decision to ‘Postpone’ Elections
Robert Hunziker
An Urgent Call for Action by Nobel Laureates
Stephen F. Eisenman
My (Your) University is Still Racist and Equity Training Won’t Change That
Busra Cicek - Daniel Falcone
The Fascinating Memoir of a “Citizen Pilgrim”: Q&A with Richard Falk