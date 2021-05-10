by

Shadow Wall (Podiceps cristatus)

The memorial stretches

along the Nieuwe Keizersgracht

over 200 Jewish names, or rather

Dutch names that were still

a little too Jewish

Engraved plaques set in concrete

moss-etched bricks & ants

crawling over the names

the ages & which death camp

collected their shoes, took their lives

A Great-crested Grebe

head & eyes like fire, back like ash

cuts a V through the reflections

of houses across the canal

where the murdered once lived

He dives near #12

home of Walter & Elizabeth Leib

killed at Auschwitz

first him, October 1942, then her

the following September

along with their children

Gustave, age 2 & Friede, age 1

Flying underwater

the bird catches a glimpse

of red hats & the tiki torches

of Charlottesville, gunfire at

a Walmart in El Paso

He resurfaces at #20,

home of Sara & Klara, ages 9 & 5

who were taken from this world

on a postcard-perfect day,

April 1943, at Sobibór