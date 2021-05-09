You Are There at Stalin’s State Funeral

Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei (aka Sergey) Loznitsa’s State Funeral is a remarkable chronicle told in “real time” of how the March 5, 1953 death of Joseph Stalin was observed across the USSR – which, as the title of a 1926 Soviet documentary by Dziga Vertov pointed out, straddled one sixth of the Earth’s land surface. Editing together rarely-if-ever-seen black and white and color footage shot by, reportedly, 200 camera operators, Loznitsa’s intricate editing has distilled down 40 hours of what press notes call “revelatory archival material” into a two hour and 15-minute nonfiction record of grieving across the Soviet Union that renders a unique “you-are-there” immersive experience.
Told in chronological order, we see a sea of mourners – from Tajikistan to Riga, Latvia to Azerbaijan to the Altai Region in Mongolia to Tallinn, Estonia to Vladivostok in the Far East to Vilnius, Lithuania to Kyrgyzstan to Lvov, Ukraine and beyond – pour out to pay their last respects to the man who led the USSR for almost three decades. Across the sprawling country, masses of workers flood the snowy streets, assemble at factories, oil rigs and other worksites, in remote villages and city squares, marching, parading, wearing winter coats with red/black armbands of mourning and holding aloft red flags emblazoned with hammers and sickles, placing gigantic wreaths at the base of colossal statues and portraits of Stalin. Often, the aggrieved listen to what are presumably amplified elegies, delivered by speakers, heard over loudspeakers or radios. In the process we see that the vast Soviet Union was a multi-ethnic society, composed mainly of Caucasians and Asian peoples of various religious origins, including the Russian Orthodox Church and Islam.
Much of State Funeral’s action takes place in Moscow, where dignitaries from around the pro-socialist world and representatives from international Communist Parties join with ordinary proletarians and soldiers to witness the embalmed Marshall Stalin, clad in a military uniform, lying in state inside an open casket within the capacious Hall of the Columns in Moscow’s House of Unions. There, throngs of lamenters file past the coffin at a brisk pace as a live orchestra plays somber music, notably the third movement of Chopin’s “Piano Sonata No. 2,” the famed “Funeral March” (“Marche Funèbre”).
This grief-stricken observance lasted three days until March 9, when Stalin was removed from his funeral bier. Inside of the casket draped in red, his mustachioed face visible beneath a presumably glass bubble, pallbearers (including Communist Party Central Committee members and Zhou Enlai, the People’s Republic of China’s first Premier) carried the so-called “Man of Steel” outside the House of Unions. The coffin was placed on a horse drawn carriage and with much solemnity Stalin took his final ride through Red Square, as a multitude of Muscovites and others somberly watched. 21-plus gun salutes sound around the country, from Red Square to ships at sea, and a national moment of silence is shared.
At Lenin’s Mausoleum – where Stalin’s onetime comrade, the embalmed leader of the Bolshevik Revolution, a waxen Vladimir Lenin, lay in repose, encased in a glass sarcophagus as the Soviet Union’s top tourist attraction – Central Committee leaders make speeches from the tomb’s balcony to the assembled masses on Red Square and, presumably, via mass media, to the Soviet hinterlands, where Loznitsa’s film cuts back and forth to.
Here, State Funeral lets viewers down – who the heck are the speakers and what are they saying? The speeches made from the mausoleum to Minsk to Siberia aren’t translated. Nor are the orators identified, although I recognized Nikita Khrushchev, who acts as a sort of emcee of the funereal orations, and if you listen closely, you can hear the man who ultimately succeeded Stalin as USSR leader introduce speakers by name. They included Central Committee members: Georgy Malenkov; Lavrentiy Beria, head of the secret police (NKVD); Vyacheslav Molotov (the Soviet diplomat who negotiated the despicable Hitler-Stalin Pact). Finally, Stalin is interred beside Lenin, although I don’t recall ever seeing Lenin per se (which may be deliberate?).
Masha Gessen complained in The New Yorker that State Funeral is a “Contextless Portrait of Stalin’s Death.” (A Hypnotic but Contextless Portrait of Stalin’s Death and Its Aftermath | The New Yorker) This sense of a lack of, or even being taken out of context, goes beyond the fact that translations and identifications are skimpy, few and far between. The delegations attending the funeral from the Warsaw Pact nations are collectively identified but not individually – for example, a subtitle in English may note that these are officials from the German Democratic Republic but, say, not Walter Ulbricht, the GDR leader per se. I suspect there were shots of Stalin’s adult children, Svetlana and Vasily, but if so, they are never properly cited. This is a serious cinematic crime of omission – does Loznitsa think viewers are mind readers? Does the director believe contemporary Americans (except for Foggy Bottom Kremlinologists and the like) will recognize any of these historical relics from 60-plus years ago? It’s capricious for the documentary to have subtitles for all of the far-flung USSR destinations depicted onscreen, but not of the historic personages themselves.
But as astonishing as State Funeral is as a cinematic artifact and totem, it may be “contextless” in even more profound ways. What are we to make of this painstakingly edited Stalinist spectacle on a massive scale exceeding that of big budget Hollywood blockbusters? Does it depict a sincere lamentation for a fallen leader, who had been a Bolshevik icon, fighting for communism from Czars to Kerensky to White Russians and beyond? Genuine grieving for the World War II ally affectionately known as “Uncle Joe,” whose Red Army marched into Berlin before the Brits and Yanks?
Or are we beholding an orchestrated outpouring of grief for a totalitarian despot, of manipulated masses coerced to pay homage to Joseph Stalin, the man Trotsky claimed was responsible for “the Revolution betrayed”? What exactly are we watching?
Loznitsa is a gifted filmmaker who has directed both documentaries and features. His 2018 Donbass was Ukraine’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, won the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard – Directing Prize and swept the “Golden Dziga” prizes (named after Soviet documentarian Dziga Vertov of Kino Pravda fame) for Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay at the Ukrainian Film Academy Awards.” (See: ‘Donbass’: The ‘People’s Republic of Donetsk’ and more in the Wild East – People’s World) So what is this award-winning cineaste getting at with this monumental undertaking, State Funeral?
A hint at what the director feels about this material is expressed by Loznitsa in the documentary’s end titles, in Russian and English. They concisely state Stalin’s alleged crimes against humanity; cite Khrushchev’s 20th Party Congress “Secret Speech” denouncing Stalinism in 1956; and report that Stalin was removed from the mausoleum in 1961 and buried beside the Kremlin Wall. (A Soviet era joke jibed that the real reason for removing Stalin from the tomb is that the groundskeepers were tired of turning Lenin back over every morning, as being interred beside Stalin caused Lenin to spin in his grave nightly.)
Although much of the vintage footage of State Funeral’s throngs is shot with sweeping long shots, a clue is also provided by the closeups of mourners. To be sure, many weep, and it does seem spontaneous – but is this a gesture of true sorrow? Or of hysteria? As they file past the open casket numerous people have a sense of awe, seeing probably for the first time ever the mythic “Man of Steel” in person, in the flesh. With over 200 cameramen nationwide filming this epic, cameras were ubiquitous (and can sometimes be glimpsed in backgrounds), and in what appears to be telling, many of those promenading to the viewing or on parade in city squares look right into the lenses. They know they are being recorded – that, perhaps, Big Brother is quite literally watching them…
State Funeral’s press info asserts, “Sergei Loznitsa has become one of the contemporary masters of the found-footage documentary.” What is found-footage? It is, in part, the cinematic counterpart to “found art” or a “found object.” According to the Tate’s website, “A found object is a natural or man-made object, or fragment of an object, that is found (or sometimes bought) by an artist and kept because of some intrinsic interest the artist sees in it.” (Found object – Art Term | Tate)
Sometimes, a found object is little changed by the artist (except, perhaps, by exhibiting it as a piece of artwork in a gallery or museum), such as Dadaist Marcel Duchamp’s 1917 Fountain – a urinal whimsically turned upside down. But other works of “found art” include the artist interjecting his/her vision onto the readymade objects, such as Salvador Dali’s droll 1938 Lobster Telephone, wherein Alexander Graham Bell meets crustacean. But my favorite example of a “found object” is Pablo Picasso’s 1942 Bull’s Head, wherein the Spaniard combines a bicycle seat with handlebars mounted to resemble horns. Ole!
Loznitsa’s documentary should be closer to the latter work, wherein through the creative process the artist imposes his/her unique vision on preexisting material in order to conjure up something completely new in doing so. Especially since the genre of State Funeral is the “compilation film,” which was actually created by Esther (aka Esfir) Shub in the Soviet Union, where Loznitsa was born1964 in Belarus. In documentaries such as 1927’s The Fall of the Romanov Dynasty, Shub took previously shot “found footage” and compiled the shots through the editing process to create a totally new documentary (see: Breaking news: Fall of the Romanov dynasty – People’s World). The best recent example of a compilation film is 2020’s superlative MLK/FBI, wherein using preexisting material director Sam Pollard rendered a completely original, timely, new nonfiction film about J. Edgar Hoover’s surveillance of Dr. Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights movement – although Pollard didn’t shoot a single additional frame of celluloid to do so.
Unfortunately, Loznitsa’s apparent lack of context means that the Ukrainian helmer falls short of this standard. Armando Iannucci’s 2017 fiction film, The Death of Stalin, covers much of the same ground and is frankly a far more enjoyable movie experience (not withstanding Loznitsa’s undeniable editing achievement in State Funeral, wherein he deftly cuts from a black and white shot to a color shot continuing the same action, in order to recreate the historic events). The Death of Stalin is also better because unlike the documentary, Iannucci’s narrative picture also depicts the massacre of mourners that got out of control during all of the tumult surrounding Stalin’s demise. Perhaps this newsreel footage was banned (or never even lensed?) and Loznitsa couldn’t get his hands on it in order to include it in his cinematic spectacle. But if that’s the case, why aren’t these 1,500-or so alleged deaths mentioned in the end titles? Not surprisingly, Iannucci’s satire was banned in contemporary Russia and Kyrgyzstan.
The closest Loznitsa comes to the type of work Shub and Pollard do in terms of injecting a singular point of view into the previously shot vintage footage is, perhaps, to produce a motion picture meditation on the phenomenon of the cult of personality and the attendant state-imposed worship for 21st century audiences during the reign of another Russian strongman. That alone makes State Funeral worth experiencing, although it is likely to only hold the interest of viewers concerned with specialty subjects, particularly leftwing politics, history, film form, religious adoration and death – not the attention of typical pre-pandemic popcorn-munching moviegoers at the neighborhood multiplex.
State Funeral’s release is, totally coincidentally, well-timed, in that the world was just inundated with another state funeral-cum-mass media event full of pompousness, pomp and circumstances – Prince Philip’s last rites (A Crowning Achievement – LA Progressive). The commending of His Royal Highness’ soul from our mortal realm on to the next spiritual plane, which was internationally broadcast on live television, drew from Arthurian legends, medieval rituals and so on. Like the Soviet Generalissimus, the Royal Consort was a media savvy person – for instance, Philip initiated the 1969 “documentary” The Royal Family, in an effort to humanize Buckingham Palace’s privileged denizens. Both Prince Philip and Comrade Stalin manicured and manufactured carefully curated and cultivated propagandized public images for mass consumption in order to pursue their goals.
Consider what Jay Leyda called in Kino, A History of the Russian and Soviet Film, “the politically big film of the year”: Mikheil Chiaureli’s 1946 The Vow. In a quasi-religious sequence, Stalin (Mikheil Gelovani, one of the actors who made a career out of depicting the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Soviet Union) sits alone in his Kremlin office lost in thought, when via special effects newsreel footage of the recently deceased Lenin (not an actor) is seen. Is it meant to be a flashback, Stalin’s memory – or an apparition of the Bolshevik leader’s ghost? Either way, Lenin’s legitimacy is conferred upon Stalin, who then rallies the masses at Lenin’s funeral, rhapsodically eulogizing him at Red Square, as hymn-like music swells. (See: Il giuramento SUB ITA – Mikheil Chiaureli (1945) – YouTube)
The great French film critic and theorist André Bazin described the funeral scene as “a descent of Lenin’s holy spirit unto Stalin, the new Moses,” and quipped that “the only difference between Stalin and Tarzan is that films about the latter do not pretend to be documentaries.” Leyda, who was Sergei Eisenstein’s American film student, excoriated The Vow as “a forbidding demonstration of the artistic evils inherent in the monumentally heroic, and the social danger of idolizing a living ‘leader.’” Predictably, The Vow won the Stalin Peace Prize – and was later banned during the destalinization period of Khrushchev’s thaw.
In Politics and Film, Leif Furhammer and Folke Isaksson write that “The Vow… bears eloquent witness to the pseudo-religious nature of the Stalin cult,” and during the encounter between Lenin and his successor, “the deceased returns and whispers to Stalin.” What does the Bolshevik say? Given Loznitsa’s exposure of the Stalinist cult of personality in State Funeral, perhaps one could surmise that Lenin quotes from what came to be known as his “Testament” (which Khrushchev revealed in his 1956 “Secret Speech”), telling Stalin he “is too coarse and this defect… becomes intolerable in a Secretary-General. That is why I suggest that the comrades think about a way of removing [you] from that post…”
Maybe Lenin is imploring Stalin not to slaughter the members of his Central Committee during the Moscow show trials and with an icepick in Mexico. Or not to sign a nonaggression pact with the Nazis or to turn the USSR into a gulag archipelago… All stains (bloodstains) on a record that not even a personality cult could hide.
The streaming service MUBI is releasing State Funeral at New York’s Film Forum and L.A.’s Laemmle Royal on May 7 before making it available to stream on their platform May 21 at MUBI: Watch and Discover Movies.