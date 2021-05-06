Articles
CounterPunch+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Articles Grid
Search
Privacy Policy
☰
May 6, 2021
Nutshell Pt. 2 – Phife Dawg
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Biden’s Climate Proposals: Tiptoeing Across the Starting Line
America, China, and the Climate Dinosaur
A History of the CIA in Congo
Chasing Ghosts, The Life and Art of Bill Traylor
The Man Who Stole the Sun
Advertisement.
May 06, 2021
Steve Martinot
Chauvin Lost, but the Murderers Won
David Rosen
AT&T’s “Harvesting” Scam
Binoy Kampmark
Quibbling Over Cruelties: Human Rights Watch, Israel and Apartheid
Jonathan Cook
Boris Johnson’s Lies Don’t Harm Him Because the UK’s Political System is More Corrupt Than He Is
Lawrence Davidson
On the Spectrum
Alfred W. McCoy
The True Meaning of the Afghan “Withdrawal”
Karen J. Greenberg
Will Guantánamo Ever Be Shut Down?
Thomas Knapp
The Biden Administration Wants to Partner with Criminals to Spy on You
Imani Countess
As Zimbabwe’s Workers Fight for Justice, It’s Time for a Fundamental Rethink of U.S. Policy
David Rovics
Cancel Culture Conundrums
Alvaro Huerta
Key Lessons for Success in Higher Education and Beyond
Mitty Owens
Impact Investing: a Ruse or a Means to Reducing Inequality?
May 05, 2021
Stuart A. Newman
CRISPR Madness: Welcome to the Age of Genetic Chaos
Kenneth Surin
Cracks in Northern Ireland?
Jack Rasmus
US First Quarter GDP: Recovery or Just Another Rebound?
Nyla Ali Khan
Survivors of Trauma Transform Their Vulnerabilities into Strength
Dean Baker
Financial Transactions Taxes: The Perfect Way to Pay for Biden’s Infrastructure Package
Felice Pace
The Flows Tell the Story: Klamath River Coho Salmon are in Dire Condition
Howard Lisnoff
Magical Thinking
Rebekah Entralgo
Care Advocates Celebrate Wins in American Families Plan, Now Back to Organizing
Ahmad Soheil Ahmadi
Afghanistan’s Musical Tradition: a Health Check
George Ochenski
When the Legislature Leaves Town, Litigation Follows
CounterPunch News Service
10-year Anniversary of Northern Rockies Wolf Delisting Comes Amid On-Going Slaughter
May 04, 2021
Richard Falk - David Krieger
Biden’s Foreign Policy and Nuclear Weapons: a Dialogue
Roger Harris
Government Report Documents US Responsibility for Venezuela’s Humanitarian Dilemma
Patrick Cockburn
Britain Risks Cementing in Power a Corrupt and Incompetent Government in Undeserved Gratitude for the Vaccine
Benjamin Willis
New Tenants: Birdwatching in New York City
Ralph Nader
Tim Cook, Apple, and Runaway Limitless Corporate Greed
Medea Benjamin - Marcy Winograd
Squad & Co: Unite as a Block to Downsize Biden’s Military Budget
John Kendall Hawkins
A Farewell to “Great Men”
Binoy Kampmark
Forgetting Citizenship: Australia Suspends Flights from India
John Perry
Women’s Rights in Nicaragua Under Attack From an Unlikely Source
Richard C. Gross
An America Neglected Coming from Behind
Ruhi Bhasin
How India Has Creatively Turned Social Media Into a COVID-19 Helpline to Battle the Pandemic
Chandra Muzaffar
Our Humanity; Our Identity
May 03, 2021
Steve Early
The Biggest Bust Ever: Direct Action Lessons From Three Days in May of 1971
Chris Orlet
GOP Still Wants to Pretend the Preservation of Slavery Wasn’t a Major Reason for the American Revolution
Don Fitz
What Would a Deep Green New Deal Look Like?
Sonali Kolhatkar
Modi is Singularly Responsible for India’s Pandemic Disaster
John Clamp
Rape and Ethnic Cleansing in Tigray
Saskia Hostetler Lippy
A City Wrestles
Nick Licata
Ignorance Does Not Lead to Freedom
J.P. Linstroth
Brazilian Senate Will Question Bolsonaro on COVID-19 Response
Josh Schlossberg
If You Don’t Op-Ed, Will You Get Enough?
John Feffer
America Hacks Itself