April 30, 2021
Noam Chomsky – Bakunin’s Predictions
by
CP Editor
A History of the CIA in Congo
Chasing Ghosts, The Life and Art of Bill Traylor
The Man Who Stole the Sun
The “Innocence” of Early Capitalism is Another Fantastical Myth
Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s “Hemingway”
Weekend Edition
April 30, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: One Hundred Days of Platitudes
Peter Linebaugh
In the Smithy of His Soul: A Steel Worker and Scholar
Vijay Prashad – Jie Xiong
The U.S. is Trying to Light the Match of Islamic Extremism in China’s Xinjiang
Farzana Versey
Corona in Cow Land – India Critical
Joseph Mangano
Indian Point Reactor Shutdown Ends Nuclear Era For NYC Area
Ramzy Baroud
Bottom-up Politics: Grassroots Activism Drive Pro-Palestine Shift in the US
Raouf Halaby
Eviction: No Easter in Occupied Jerusalem
Ariel Gold
Extremism is on the Rise in Israel
Tom Engelhardt
American-Style War Until the End of Time?
Eve Ottenberg
Incarcerating Innocents and Migrants in the U.S.
Brian Cloughley
Why Does Washington Keep Punishing Cuba?
Robert Koehler
Transcending ‘the Religion of Whiteness’
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
SEC’s Gary Gensler Picks a 20-Year Wall Street Bank Defender for His Crime Chief
Binoy Kampmark
Giving War With China a Chance
Ron Jacobs
From the Foggy Dew
Steve Taylor
Carbon Colonialism and REDD: Reflections on Resistance
Robert A. Kippes
Why the Left Needs Foucault
Zack Ritter - Lisa Lisa Mednick Takami
From Genocide to Justice: How Ashkenazi Jews can be Co-Conspirators of Systemic Change
Daniel Sherrell
Biden is Flirting with a Better Economic Paradigm. Young People Need Him to Commit.
Lee Camp
The CIA Has Been Taking Over for Decades—Even Former Presidents Tried to Warn Us BY MODERATOR
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: The Pripet Marshes
Cesar Chelala
Why Guantánamo Should be Returned to Cuba
Pradeep Baisakh
Case for a People’s Vaccine
Reynard Loki
Who’s to Blame for the Decimation of US Fisheries?
Sam Pizzigati
Just How Bold is Biden’s Tax Plan?
Nassim Nobari
Millions of Tiny Cows to Regenerate the Soil
Seth Sandronsky
Work to Die For: COVID-19 and U.S. Labor
Scott Remer
Superiority Mirage
Ted Rall
Biden’s Left Feint
W. T. Whitney
Cuban President Closes Party Congress, Delivers Important Speech
Jack Longmate
Proposed “College for All” Would Be a Disaster For Adjunct Professors
STEVE O’KEEFE
Fecalnomics: Clash of the Hedge Hogs
Matthew Bishop
The Anti-Grizzly Crusade is Being Undermined by Science
Haley Brown, Simran Kalkat and Aiden Lee
Working-Class Mothers and the COVID “Shecession”
Mike Garrity
The Legal Showdown at Hanna Flats
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad – Sally Sim
What Chinatown Can Teach Us About Community
Jim Hightower
Don’t Let Wall Street Get Rich Off of Our Water
Nicky Reid
Joe Biden’s Fabulous Fool’s Peace
John Steen
This Black Life Must Matter! MLK’s greater message to America
John Kendall Hawkins
Voter Fraud and the Myth of E Pluribus Unum
Christopher Brauchli
What Do the Women With Jim Jordan Want?
Colin Todhunter
Mette Frederiksen, Boris Johnson: Reject Industry PR, Ban Glyphosate, Protect Public Health!
Manuel García, Jr.
Awards Are Political
Lori Teresa Yearwood
We Need a Trauma-Informed Legal System
Charlotte Dennett
The World is My Country: a Stunning New Film about World Citizen Garry Davis