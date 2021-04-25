Articles
April 25, 2021
James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket
by
CP Editor
April 26, 2021
Elliot Sperber
Jesus on a Spike
Weekend Edition
April 23, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Alfred de Zayas – Richard Falk
Reflections on Genocide as the Ultimate Crime
Susie Day
Susan Sontag, Seriously
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Eyes of Derek Chauvin
Paul Street
Slaves to the Constitution
Rob Urie
Capitalism as a Suicide Cult
Tony McKenna
The Power of Words
Richard D. Wolff
Increasing Desperation as the U.S. Capitalist System Declines
Eve Ottenberg
Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court and Breyer’s Tenure
Anna Buss
Why Brazil’s President Is a Dangerous Steward for the Amazon
Ipek S. Burnett
The Token Verdict
Robert Hunziker
If Fukushima’s Water is Safe, Then Drink it!
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Biden’s Appeasement of Hawks and Neocons Is Crippling His Diplomacy
Bette Lee
Chauvin’s Conviction is Far From Justice
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Green Man (a Parable)
Binoy Kampmark
Mixed Sight: New Zealand, the Five Eyes and China
Danaka Katovich - Ariel Gold
Can a Formula 1 Star Send a Message to the Saudi Government?
Prabir Purkayastha
The West is Practicing Vaccine Apartheid at a Global Level
Murray Smith - Jonah Butovsky - Josh Watterton
Capitalist Morbidity and The Global Crisis
John Feffer
Afghanistan’s Green Future?
Nina Burleigh
Why We Forget Epidemics and Why This One Must Be Remembered
Ted Rall
Afghanistan Under the Taliban: It Won’t Be Like Last Time
Ed Rampell
The Envelope Please: Darnella Frazier Deserves an Academy Award
Ron Jacobs
Love and Revolution
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: Coming in From the Cold War at Brest-Litovsk
Jill Richardson
A Textbook Case of Environmental Injustice
Jacob Hornberger
Interventionist Hypocrisy Over U.S. Deaths in Afghanistan
Nicky Reid
Why Donbass Matters
Daniel Warner
Will the Swiss and the EU Get to Yes?
Thomas Knapp
How “Representative” is US Democracy?
Imani Countess
Thinking Globally About Racial Justice
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad – Joshua Devine
Rebuilding Black-Owned Businesses After COVID-19
Jonah Raskin
From Bach to Mao: Orville Schell’s Cultural Revolution
Bill Fried
Ending the Big Lockup: Addiction and Drug Policy
Michael D. Knox
Imagine a Culture of Peace: the U.S. is a War Culture, But that Can Change
John Kendall Hawkins
A Wandering Gringa in the Time of Plague
Rivera Sun
Ditch the Draft, Once and For All
Seth Sandronsky
Temping: Legislating Better Labor Standards
Katherine Revello
Don’t Make Consumer Freedom a Victim of Cancel Culture
George Wuerthner
Centennial Range Safe from Domestic Sheep…For Now
Rebekah Entralgo
An Invisible Essential Labor Force: Migrant Women Farmworkers
Domenica Ghanem
For Some, Reparations are Just Common Sense
Kim C. Domenico
A Politics of Life Must Have Poetic Passion
Stephen Martin
Of Percentages and Neoliberal Predatation
David Yearsley
Titian’s Prelude to Love