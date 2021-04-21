Articles
April 21, 2021
Black Visions Collective: We Need to Abolish the Police & End Militarized Occupations of Our Cites
by
CP Editor
The “Innocence” of Early Capitalism is Another Fantastical Myth
Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s “Hemingway”
Ending Fracking by 2035
Biden, Blinken and DOD
End Migrant Warehousing
April 21, 2021
Stan Cox
Earth Abuse and the Next Pandemic
Kerry Mitchell Brown
What Chauvin’s Conviction Means for Black Communities
Jerry Lembcke
Vietnam at the Movies, 2020-21
Kenneth Surin
UK’s Society of the Spectacle: Mourning Prince Philip
Radhika Desai
An “Accumulation fo Anger” in Putin’s Russia: an Interview With Boris Kagarlitsky
Dave Lindorff
US has No Moral Standing to Criticize Russia or China
Dean Baker
Tax Stock Returns: If Biden Really Wants to Close Corporate Income Tax Loopholes
Thomas Stephens
Borders of Racial Capitalism: Never Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste
Ben Freeman, Ben Steiner – Leila Riazi
The Saudi Lobby Moves From K Street to Main Street
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus Strikes Papua New Guinea
Colin Todhunter
Dystopian Vision for Agrifood Must Not Succeed
David Swanson
Biden’s Announcement That Trump Got Military Spending Just Right Is Dead Wrong
George Ochenski
The GOP’s Attack on Constitutional Checks and Balances in Montana
April 20, 2021
P. Sainath
Forbes, India and Pandora’s Pandemic Box
Paul Street
The Chauvin Trial is Dangerously Deceptive
Patrick Cockburn
Britain on the Road to Kleptocracy
Melvin Goodman
The Strategic Importance of Leaving Afghanistan
Robert Hunziker
The Doomsday Glacier Lives up to its Billing
Chuck Collins
A Third of U.S. Billionaire Wealth Gains Since 1990 Have Come During Pandemic
Jeff Mackler - Mark Ostapiak
Behind Union Defeat at Amazon Bessemer
Medea Benjamin - Leonardo Flores
The Dirty Campaign Underlying Ecuador’s “Free and Fair” Election
Talli Nauman
Escazú Agreement Set to Bring Environmental Justice Down to Earth
Sam Pizzigati
What Can We Do to Start Civilizing Our Richest?
Ralph Nader
Reporter’s Alert: Part IV
George Wuerthner
How Artificial Feeding Grounds in Wyoming Spread “Mad Elk” Disease
Jim Britell
Whatever Happened to Earth Day? How “Act Locally” Became “Shop Locally”
John Kendall Hawkins
Chauvinist Cops and the “Just Is” System That Enables Them
April 19, 2021
Patrick Mazza
Advanced Nuclear Dreaming in Washington State
Dean Baker
Putting the Debt in Context
Vijay Prashad – Jie Xiong
Why Xinjiang is Emerging as the Epicenter of the U.S. Cold War on China
Robert Fantina
Renegotiating JCPOA: Biden, Europe and Iran
John Feffer
The Spread of Global Hate
Binoy Kampmark
Exiting Afghanistan: Biden Sets the Date
Sonali Kolhatkar
Daunte Wright’s Killing Makes the Case for Shrinking Police Budgets
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
U.S. Joins Past Empires In Afghan Graveyard
Richard Rhames
Ruralist Lament: Afghanistan, 20 Years On
Richard C. Gross
Have Republicans Finally Gone Too Far, Even for Corporate America?
John Clamp
Libya: What a Khazi
Weekend Edition
April 16, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Michael Hudson
America’s Neoliberal Financialization Policy vs. China’s Industrial Socialism
Charles Pierson
Starving Yemen
Daniel Beaumont
The Palestinians: “We Shall Not Be Moved”
Paul Street
Racial Oppression Will Not be Overcome Under Capitalism
Richard Moser
Cold War Liberalism and the Labor Movement: The Epic Fail
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Invitation to a Haunting
Eve Ottenberg
Life After Covid, as the U.S. Competes with China