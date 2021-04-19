Articles
April 19, 2021
Bobby Gillespie, Jehnny Beth – Remember We Were Lovers
by
CP Editor
The “Innocence” of Early Capitalism is Another Fantastical Myth
Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s “Hemingway”
Ending Fracking by 2035
Biden, Blinken and DOD
End Migrant Warehousing
April 19, 2021
Patrick Mazza
Advanced Nuclear Dreaming in Washington State
Dean Baker
Putting the Debt in Context
Vijay Prashad – Jie Xiong
Why Xinjiang is Emerging as the Epicenter of the U.S. Cold War on China
Robert Fantina
Renegotiating JCPOA: Biden, Europe and Iran
John Feffer
The Spread of Global Hate
Binoy Kampmark
Exiting Afghanistan: Biden Sets the Date
Sonali Kolhatkar
Daunte Wright’s Killing Makes the Case for Shrinking Police Budgets
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
U.S. Joins Past Empires In Afghan Graveyard
Richard Rhames
Ruralist Lament: Afghanistan, 20 Years On
Richard C. Gross
Have Republicans Finally Gone Too Far, Even for Corporate America?
John Clamp
Libya: What a Khazi
Weekend Edition
April 16, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Michael Hudson
America’s Neoliberal Financialization Policy vs. China’s Industrial Socialism
Charles Pierson
Starving Yemen
Daniel Beaumont
The Palestinians: “We Shall Not Be Moved”
Paul Street
Racial Oppression Will Not be Overcome Under Capitalism
Richard Moser
Cold War Liberalism and the Labor Movement: The Epic Fail
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Invitation to a Haunting
Eve Ottenberg
Life After Covid, as the U.S. Competes with China
Peter Linebaugh
The Case of the Cato Street Conspirators: a Sad Tale of Suffering, Insurrection, and Ruling Class Criminality
Nicolas J S Davies
Denis Halliday: A Voice of Reason in an Insane World
Steve Martinot
Violence for the Sake of Violence
Norman Solomon
Contrary to What Biden Said, U.S. Warfare in Afghanistan is Set to Continue
W. T. Whitney
Venezuela Border Conflict Mixes Drug Trafficking and Regime-Change Ambitions
Joseph Grosso
Groundhog Day: Postmortem in Bessemer
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Pakistan at the Crossroads, Again
Peter Costantini
Was Trump’s Family-Separation Policy Torture?
Ramzy Baroud
Recognition of Palestine is ‘Symbolic’ But also Critical: the Australian Case
Ron Jacobs
Ben Fletcher—Unsung Hero of the Working Class
Thomas Klikauer – Catherine Link
Communicating Global Warming
Samantha Bruegger
The Indefensible Violence of Wildlife Killing Contests
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
The Hawks Who Want War With Iran Are Working Overtime
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: the Warsaw Ghetto
Jason Holland
Slavery and the Age of Ego
Paul Feather
If We Cannot Hold the Pass
Cal Winslow
Saving the Mama Tree: Seventy Feet Up an Ancient Redwood
Andrea Mazzarino
Making Sense of a Viral Military
Shubh Mathur
Biden Aligning With the Wrong Side in India
Abigail R Hall
Forced Patriotism is Un-American: Arkansas and the Anthem
Paul Gilk
Craving Forbidden Intimacy
Nicky Reid
Anarchists Need to Drop the Adjectives
Yves Engler
Social Democrats, China and John McCain Prize
Seth Sandronsky
Monopoly Versus Democracy: Reflections on Unionizing Amazon
Robert Koehler
Armed Racism Keeps No One Safe
Steven Rosenfeld
Why Disability Rights Advocates Are Pressing the Senate to Allow an Internet Voting Option
Douglas Bevington
The “Footloose” Eco-Activism of Marnie Gaede