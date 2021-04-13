Articles
April 13, 2021
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
by
CP Editor
Ending Fracking by 2035
Biden, Blinken and DOD
End Migrant Warehousing
The World After COVID
Accidental Apocalypse and Nuclear War on Drugs
April 13, 2021
Melvin Goodman
The Biden Administration and the Chaotic Middle East
Patrick Cockburn
The Return of Northern Ireland as the Most Dangerous Open Wound in British Political Life
Binoy Kampmark
When Prince Philip Became a Monument
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
Right-Wing Attacks on Germany’s Press
David Bacon – Anuradha Mittal
Farmworkers Need Families, Not Deportation and Exploitation
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Will a Scorched-Earth Campaign Successfully Invisibilize Toronto’s Homeless Encampments?
Phyllis Bennis
This isn’t a Border Crisis, It’s a Poverty, Violence and Climate Crisis
Manuel García, Jr.
Human Solidarity and Nature Conservation
David Rovics
The Sweeps Stop Here?
Rebekah Entralgo
Amazon Vote Shows Why We Need the PRO act
Bob Lord
The Trillion Dollar SUV
John Kendall Hawkins
Games People Play
George Wuerthner
Bozeman Watershed Logging Project Based on Flawed Assumptions
Haiti Action Committee
Stand with Haiti! A Call for Solidarity
April 12, 2021
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Out of Sight, Out of Mind: Ecocide in the Pacific
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Republicans are Betting the Farm on Attacking Transgender People
Kathy Kelly
Hunting in Yemen
April M. Short
How Humanity Can Realistically Prevent New Wars: an Interview With Anthropologist Douglas P. Fry
Yun Hyeong-jung
South Korea’s Rural Basic Income Experiment Scheduled for Second Half of 2021
Lee Camp
How Corporate America Supports Racism, Hatred & Exploitation (in New & Fun Ways!)
John Clamp
Mozambique’s is a Continental Tragedy
Rachel Pak
Stop Calling It a Border Crisis
Dean Baker
A Vaccine Summit: Taking the Pandemic Seriously
Scott Owen
Out on Highway 95: the Loneliest Road in the USA
John Scales Avery
Ecology and Economics
Nick Pemberton
Corinna Fales’ Book Is A Roaring Success
Laura Flanders
Arm Our Cities With Military-Grade Health Care…Not Weapons
Curtis Doebbler
Remembering Ramsey Clark
Jeffrey St. Clair
Thinking About the Ways Other People Think and Live: the Legacy of Marshall Sahlins
Weekend Edition
April 09, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey Kaye
New Revelations on Germ Warfare: It’s Time for a Reckoning with Our History from the Korean War
Eve Ottenberg
The Judicial Persecution of Steven Donziger
David Price
A Great Tree Has Fallen: The Passing of Marshall Sahlins
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Just a Shot Away
Paul Street
Disappear the System: A Critical Hegemonic Function of Capitalist Media
Johanna Fernández
The Only Treatment is Freedom: Mumia Abu-Jamal and COVID
Rob Urie
Capitalism Versus Economic Democracy, Minimum Wage Edition
Thomas Klikauer
The Origins of Nazi Violence
Ramzy Baroud
From His Solitary Confinement, Marwan Barghouti Holds the Key to Fatah’s Future
Louis Proyect
Film as Art and Weapon: Raoul Peck’s “Exterminate All the Brutes”
David Mihalyfy
The Daleys of Chicago Need Accountability in Ongoing Loan Scandal
Louis Yako
Decolonizing Knowledge Production: a Practical Guide
Reynard Loki
‘Sacrifice Zones’: How People of Color Are Targets of Environmental Racism
Fred Gardner
On I, Claud: the Autobiography of Claud Cockburn
John Feffer
International Law Uncanceled: Biden Lifts Sanctions Against ICC, But It’s Not Enough
Patrick Mazza
Climate Hacking Experiments Already Taking Place