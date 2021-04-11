Articles
April 11, 2021
John Prine – Summer’s End
by
CP Editor
Ending Fracking by 2035
Biden, Blinken and DOD
End Migrant Warehousing
The World After COVID
Accidental Apocalypse and Nuclear War on Drugs
Weekend Edition
April 09, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey Kaye
New Revelations on Germ Warfare: It’s Time for a Reckoning with Our History from the Korean War
Eve Ottenberg
The Judicial Persecution of Steven Donziger
David Price
A Great Tree Has Fallen: The Passing of Marshall Sahlins
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Just a Shot Away
Paul Street
Disappear the System: A Critical Hegemonic Function of Capitalist Media
Johanna Fernández
The Only Treatment is Freedom: Mumia Abu-Jamal and COVID
Rob Urie
Capitalism Versus Economic Democracy, Minimum Wage Edition
Thomas Klikauer
The Origins of Nazi Violence
Ramzy Baroud
From His Solitary Confinement, Marwan Barghouti Holds the Key to Fatah’s Future
Louis Proyect
Film as Art and Weapon: Raoul Peck’s “Exterminate All the Brutes”
David Mihalyfy
The Daleys of Chicago Need Accountability in Ongoing Loan Scandal
Louis Yako
Decolonizing Knowledge Production: a Practical Guide
Reynard Loki
‘Sacrifice Zones’: How People of Color Are Targets of Environmental Racism
Fred Gardner
On I, Claud: the Autobiography of Claud Cockburn
John Feffer
International Law Uncanceled: Biden Lifts Sanctions Against ICC, But It’s Not Enough
Patrick Mazza
Climate Hacking Experiments Already Taking Place
Kenn Orphan
How the Pandemic Laid Bare the Cruelties of Capitalism
David Yearsley
The Trumpet Shall Sound
Tom Clifford
How John le Carré Became Irish
Cesar Chelala
Yemen is a Public Health Catastrophe
Jonah Raskin
Ratner for the Defense: the Legacy of a Lefty Lawyer
Julia Barnes
The Environmental Impacts of “Green” Technology
William J. Astore
Back to the Future at the Pentagon
Chris Smith
Trapping: New Mexico Moves Forward, Montana Leaps Backward
Peter Crowley
GOP: The Pretend Party
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: Warsaw, Conrad and the Katyn Woods
Monika Zgustova
The Loss of Fear: Russian Dissidents From Dostoevsky to Navalny
Binoy Kampmark
Fatuous Defence: Australia’s Guided Missile Plans
Gary Leupp
Zelensky: NATO to stop Donbas War
Mike Booth
The De-Humanization of Free and Fair Elections
Chris Wright
The Rise of Right-wing Libertarianism Since the 1950s
Timothy Braatz
Nonviolent Intervention and George Floyd
Prabir Purkayastha
Why the U.S. Shouldn’t Play Games With Cyberwarfare as Its Power Declines
Robert Koehler
Trapped at the Border: Their Fate is Our Fate
Nicky Reid
America’s Many Wars On Children
Thomas Knapp
Time to Get Government Off Our Lawns
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Top Ten Things I’ll Miss When the Pandemic is Over
George Wuerthner
Grazing and Climate Change: the Influence of Livestock on Soil Carbon Storage
Ted Rall
My Predictions for Biden’s Probably-Truncated Presidency
Richard C. Gross
Biden and the Jobs Revolution
Jim Hightower
The End of Trickle-Down Economics
Ellen Taylor
Reflections on Forestry When Confronted With the First Timber Harvest Plan of the Year in My Watershed
Socorro Diaz
Protect Care Workers…You’ll Probably Need Us One Day
Susan Block
Church-Based Cuckoldry Gone Wrong
Seth Sandronsky
Black Cowboys