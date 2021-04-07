Articles
April 7, 2021
Lianne La Havas: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
by
CP Editor
April 07, 2021
Philippe Marlière
With COVID Cases Soaring in France, Macron can No Longer be in Denial
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Official Report on Racism is a Travesty
Chris Orlet
Another Win for Health Insurers, a Big Loss for this Patient
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Climate Elephant in the Atmosphere (and in the Room)
Gary Leupp
Biden to Ukraine: “Unwavering Support for Euro-Atlantic Aspirations”
Dean Baker
The March Jobs Report and the State of the Recovery
Sam Pizzigati
A Manchester Boldly United for a More Equal Metropolis
Liz Theoharis
Living in a Country Haunted by Death
Mike Garrity
A Welcome Change! Forest Service Halts Trump Plan to Burn Down the Targhee National Forest
Seiji Yamada, Arcelita Imasa and Mary Ochs
Stop Using Our Tax Dollars for Human Rights Abuses: Pass the Philippines Human Right Act
George Ochenski
Take It From Boehner, Republicans are Proving They Can’t Govern
Binoy Kampmark
The Future of Australian Universities
April 06, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The UK’s Race Report has Fueled the Controversy It was Supposed to Lay to Rest
Paul Street
Lying is as American as Cherry Pie
Robert Hunziker
Cooling the Planet?
Lawrence Davidson
Armed and Ignorant in the Land of the Free
Sonali Kolhatkar
How Police Preserve Inequality in Los Angeles—and Everywhere Else
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
In Memoriam: Nawal el Saadawi, 1931-2021
John Perry
With Nicaragua, Scary Covid Projections Are More Newsworthy Than Hopeful Results
Binoy Kampmark
Priti Patel and the Death of Asylum in the UK
Stephen Corry
Conservancy Beyond the Pale
David Swanson
Biden Finally Lifts Sanctions Against ICC As Demanded by World BEYOND War
Wim Laven
Big Chickens in Georgia
John Kendall Hawkins
Ramallah: A Stop and Start Life Full of Checkpoints
Julia Wright
The Significance of the NUMSA Appeal to the World for Mumia Abu-Jamal
Elliot Sperber
Humbaba’s Axiomata
April 05, 2021
Henry Giroux
The Plague of Historical Amnesia in the Age of Fascist Politics
Alexander Main
Biden and Latin America
Patrick Mazza
How the Saami Indigenous People Fended Off Gates-funded Geoengineering Experiment
Leia Barnett
Threats to the Greater Gila: an Imperiled Landscape Under Siege
Kenn Orphan
Humans, Nature and the Illusion of Separateness
Thomas Knapp
America Unchurched: A Sign of the Times
Philip Doe
A Friday Night Massacre in Colorado
George Wuerthner
Antidote For Rural Sprawl: Land Use Zoning
Laura Finley
Ban the Death Penalty for Those with Serious Mental Illness
Ralph Nader
Can the Decline in Letter-Writing be Reversed?
John Clamp
Whose Peace in Afghanistan?
Dean Baker
Inside the Economic Bounce
Carl Davis, Meg Wiehe and Misha Hil
How Sales Taxes Widen the Racial Wealth Divide
CounterPunch News Service
NUMSA Demands the Immediate Release of American Political Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
Weekend Edition
April 02, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Julie Y. Chu
Sidewalk Terror and the Logistical Hauntings of the Flâneur
Rob Urie
China Isn’t the Problem, Neoliberalism Is
Michael Schwalbe
Menthol Marketing Exposes Institutional Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Drawing a Line in a Time of Moral Decay: the Mission of William Alberts
Joshua Frank
What Netflix’s Seaspiracy Gets Wrong