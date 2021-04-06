Get Ready To Fly – TREVOR BELD JIMENEZ

Articles
April 6, 2021
End Migrant Warehousing
The World After COVID
Accidental Apocalypse and Nuclear War on Drugs
U.S. Authorities Pay No Price for Acknowledged Lying
Shattered Lands: A Short History of the Syrian Conflict
April 06, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The UK’s Race Report has Fueled the Controversy It was Supposed to Lay to Rest
Paul Street
Lying is as American as Cherry Pie
Robert Hunziker
Cooling the Planet?
Lawrence Davidson
Armed and Ignorant in the Land of the Free
Sonali Kolhatkar
How Police Preserve Inequality in Los Angeles—and Everywhere Else
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
In Memoriam: Nawal el Saadawi, 1931-2021
John Perry
With Nicaragua, Scary Covid Projections Are More Newsworthy Than Hopeful Results
Binoy Kampmark
Priti Patel and the Death of Asylum in the UK
Stephen Corry
Conservancy Beyond the Pale
David Swanson
Biden Finally Lifts Sanctions Against ICC As Demanded by World BEYOND War
Wim Laven
Big Chickens in Georgia
John Kendall Hawkins
Ramallah: A Stop and Start Life Full of Checkpoints
Julia Wright
The Significance of the NUMSA Appeal to the World for Mumia Abu-Jamal
Elliot Sperber
Humbaba’s Axiomata
April 05, 2021
Henry Giroux
The Plague of Historical Amnesia in the Age of Fascist Politics
Alexander Main
Biden and Latin America
Patrick Mazza
How the Saami Indigenous People Fended Off Gates-funded Geoengineering Experiment
Leia Barnett
Threats to the Greater Gila: an Imperiled Landscape Under Siege
Kenn Orphan
Humans, Nature and the Illusion of Separateness
Thomas Knapp
America Unchurched: A Sign of the Times
Philip Doe
A Friday Night Massacre in Colorado
George Wuerthner
Antidote For Rural Sprawl: Land Use Zoning
Laura Finley
Ban the Death Penalty for Those with Serious Mental Illness
Ralph Nader
Can the Decline in Letter-Writing be Reversed?
John Clamp
Whose Peace in Afghanistan?
Dean Baker
Inside the Economic Bounce
Carl Davis, Meg Wiehe and Misha Hil
How Sales Taxes Widen the Racial Wealth Divide
CounterPunch News Service
NUMSA Demands the Immediate Release of American Political Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
Weekend Edition
April 02, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Julie Y. Chu
Sidewalk Terror and the Logistical Hauntings of the Flâneur
Rob Urie
China Isn’t the Problem, Neoliberalism Is
Michael Schwalbe
Menthol Marketing Exposes Institutional Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Drawing a Line in a Time of Moral Decay: the Mission of William Alberts
Joshua Frank
What Netflix’s Seaspiracy Gets Wrong
John Feffer
Is the Long War Finally Ending?
Ramzy Baroud
The Missing Lessons From Israel’s Latest Elections
Jeff Cohen - Norman Solomon
The Liberal Contempt for Martin Luther King’s Final Year
Paul Street
Some Standard Cynical CIA-Style Cuba Covid Reporting at The Washington Post
Chris Gilbert
An Unannounced Rupture in Venezuelan Politics
Brian Cloughley
“Global Britain”: Flying Flags, Banging War Drums and Going Down the Nuclear Plughole
Daniel Beaumont
Invasive Species: Trump in Florida and Other News From the Sunshine State
Gary Leupp
Trump as Antichrist: A Way Out for the Disillusioned Cultist
Richard C. Gross
Republicans Intent on Destroying Democracy
Michael T. Klare
Could the U.S. and China Face an Unintended Blowup in the Western Pacific in the Biden Years?
Patrick Mazza
Suez Highlights the Fragility of Globalization
Eve Ottenberg
A Feminist Revolt