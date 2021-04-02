Articles
April 2, 2021
The Biden Administration and the Middle East with Noam Chomsky
by
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
April 02, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Julie Y. Chu
Sidewalk Terror and the Logistical Hauntings of the Flâneur
Rob Urie
China Isn’t the Problem, Neoliberalism Is
Michael Schwalbe
Menthol Marketing Exposes Institutional Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Drawing a Line in a Time of Moral Decay: the Mission of William Alberts
Joshua Frank
What Netflix’s Seaspiracy Gets Wrong
John Feffer
Is the Long War Finally Ending?
Ramzy Baroud
The Missing Lessons From Israel’s Latest Elections
Jeff Cohen - Norman Solomon
The Liberal Contempt for Martin Luther King’s Final Year
Paul Street
Some Standard Cynical CIA-Style Cuba Covid Reporting at The Washington Post
Chris Gilbert
An Unannounced Rupture in Venezuelan Politics
Brian Cloughley
“Global Britain”: Flying Flags, Banging War Drums and Going Down the Nuclear Plughole
Daniel Beaumont
Invasive Species: Trump in Florida and Other News From the Sunshine State
Gary Leupp
Trump as Antichrist: A Way Out for the Disillusioned Cultist
Richard C. Gross
Republicans Intent on Destroying Democracy
Michael T. Klare
Could the U.S. and China Face an Unintended Blowup in the Western Pacific in the Biden Years?
Patrick Mazza
Suez Highlights the Fragility of Globalization
Eve Ottenberg
A Feminist Revolt
Jonah Raskin
Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Big Red Book
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: Echoes of Munich Over Wroclaw, Poland
Martha Rosenberg
Woke–Except For My Beef Bowl
Ted Rall
Demented Thinking on Joe Biden
Reynard Loki
Live Animal Markets Should Be Closed to Prevent the Next Pandemic
Lee Camp
Why Biden’s Choice to Bomb Outer Space Is So Damn Exciting
Michael Barker
Why Kindness is Not Enough
Chuck Collins – Omar Ocampo
Global Billionaire Wealth Surges $4 Trillion Over Pandemic, While the Cost of Vaccinating the World is Estimated at $141.2 Billion
Jake Johnston
Tens of Millions in Florida Properties Linked to Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Guillermo Lasso
Thomas Klikauer – Catherine Link
News in the 21st Century
Steve Early
Tangled Up In Blue: Lessons for Police Reform?
Joe Frady
Rhode Island Labor Will Not Be Defeated
Thom Hartmann
Call Them ‘Right to Life” or ‘Freedom’ Passports! If They Are Vaccine Passports, Conservatives Will Freak Out
Jill Richardson
State Lawmakers are Cracking Down on Speech
Graham Peebles
Beyond Covid The Essential Building Blocks of a Just World
Edward Hasbrouck
Selective Service Registration Deserves a Full Hearing in Congress
George Wuerthner
The 99-Year Old Grandmother Argument and the Bias of Forestry Advocates
Mel Gurtov
The US-China Dialogue of the Deaf in Alaska
Nick Pemberton
What’s Behind Vaccine Shaming?
Nicky Reid
The Inalienable Right to be a Bitch
Dean Baker
Quick, How Much is $2 Trillion?
Jim Hightower
Are You a “Low Quality” Voter?
Mary Frances Berry
Speaking Out for Women of Color Nominees
Seth Sandronsky
Rebelling for a Cause
Kim C. Domenico
Living for the City: Considering a Reparations Of Joy
David Yearsley
Bach in Spring
April 01, 2021
Bill Quigley
Peoples Coalition Helps Elect New Orleans Progressive Prosecutor
George Wuerthner
How Domestic Sheep Threaten the West’s Wild Bighorns