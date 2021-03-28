Articles
March 28, 2021
Courtney Barnett – So Long, Marianne
by
CP Editor
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Accidental Apocalypse and Nuclear War on Drugs
U.S. Authorities Pay No Price for Acknowledged Lying
Shattered Lands: A Short History of the Syrian Conflict
West Papua: Rape The Women To Rape The Land
The Curse of White Supremacy Must Be Fought, Not Handed Over to a Committee
Weekend Edition
March 26, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Henry Giroux
America Radiates Violence: Challenging the Politics of Isolated Incidents
Eve Ottenberg
Desperate at the Border
Charles Pierson
Lift the Blockade on Yemen Now
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: I, the Juror
Linda G. Ford
Girl Ball Lives
Stephen F. Eisenman
Art and Money Today: Goya Meets Beeple
Gayle Greene
The Country Moves Forward, Education Falls Back
Parth M.N.
India’s Farm Crisis: “We Will Protest as Long as Possible”
Ramzy Baroud
The Nakba of Sheikh Jarrah: How Israel Uses ‘the Law’ to Ethnically Cleanse East Jerusalem
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
U.S. Joins “Rules-Based World” on Afghanistan
David Rovics
Fixing the Stream, Shaking Up Spotify
Jorge Casesmeiro Roger
How Anthony Fauci “Systematically Thwarted” the Pause in US Gain-of-Function Research: an Interview with Dr. Richard H. Ebright
Peter Certo
The Day I Became Antiwar
Tom Clifford
Tension in the Taiwan Strait: the US Carrier on China’s Front Door
John Feffer
How Biden Looks at the World
Maya Evans
Will Drones Really Protect Us? Drugs, Surveillance and the War on Terror
Seth Sandronsky
The Third Reconstruction: an Interview with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber
Binoy Kampmark
Confused in Afghanistan: the Biden Administration’s Latest Trick
Mark Engler - Paul Engler
Can Social Movements Realign America’s Political Parties to Win Big Change?
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: Toward the Polish Corridor
Andrew Stewart
Zach Snyder’s Justice League: a Four Hour Ayn Rand Fantasia
Robin Carver
I Want Civil Rights, They Want to Talk About Sports
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Rethinking Food and Agriculture: New Ways Forward
B. Nimri Aziz
Nawal El-Saadawi and the Barriers of Patriarchy
Dan Bacher
Big Ag Billionaires Donate $250,000 to Newsom’s Campaign Against Recall
Marc Norton
New California Data Shows COVID Spreading in the Workplace
Judith Deutsch
Decolonizing Israel
Cesar Chelala
The Louse That Halted an Army in Russia
Jill Richardson
Anti-Asian Bias is Pervasive Across America
Ted Rall
I Am a Victim of Republican Cancel Culture
Gary Leupp
The Persistence of Idiocy
Sarah McMillan
Demand Montana Governor Gianforte Veto Draconian Wolf Killing Bills
Brian Wakamo
As Rich Nations Protect Corporate Patents, the Global Vaccine Divide is Widening
Thom Hartmann
Dear Republican Voters, What Did You Expect?
Ralph Nader
Reporter’s Alert: Part III
James Haught
Whatever Happened to War?
Robert Koehler
Waging War … At the Supermarket
Shawn Fremstad
An Inclusive Child Allowance Would Strengthen the Public Child Support System
Susan Block
Massage Parlor Massacre: Guns, God & Sex Addictionology
Jared Keyel
After 30 Years of War Against Iraq, Americans Must Make Reparations
Mel Gurtov
Repression in Myanmar
Nicky Reid
Borders are a Weapon of Mass Destruction
Christopher Brauchli
McConnell: the Man Without Juxtapositions
David Yearsley
Froberger’s Melancholic Musical Travels
Ellen Taylor
Paradise: a Villanelle