March 25, 2021
1 in 5 Capitol Insurrectionists Tied to U.S. Military
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Shattered Lands: A Short History of the Syrian Conflict
West Papua: Rape The Women To Rape The Land
The Curse of White Supremacy Must Be Fought, Not Handed Over to a Committee
Barack Obama and the Cunning of American Exceptionalism
How the U.S. is Able to Dictate to the Rest of the World
March 25, 2021
Gregory Elich
Reminding South Korea Who is Boss: Biden’s Enforcers Pay a Visit
Liaquat Ali Khan
Democracy Game Theory for Pakistan
Jonathan Cook
We are Living Through a Time of Fear – Not Just of the Virus, But of Each Other
Todd Miller
The Border-Industrial Complex in the Post-Trump Era
Chuck Collins
Who are the 10 Biggest Pandemic Profiteers?
Norman Solomon
The Urgent Need for a Biden-Putin Summit
Carmen Rodríguez
Government-Inspired Attacks on Female Journalists in El Salvador are Increasing
Jason Christensen
A Rare Good Move for Grizzlies
Ariel Dorfman
The Ghosts of Tortures Past
George Wuerthner
California Coastal Commission (Finally) Bans ORVs
Dean Baker
Cheap Fun Department: Job Growth Under Trump and Biden
March 24, 2021
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Military Show Time
David Rosen
Atlanta Shootings: Sex, Race & the Politics of Repression
Dave Lindorff
Biden’s and America’s Mental Illness is on Full Display
David Swanson
At Least 36% of Mass Shooters Have Been Trained By the U.S. Military
Lawrence Davidson
Biden’s Heartfelt Illogic About Israel
Dean Baker
The Debt Whiners: Fools or Liars?
Ken Bouley
Point Reyes National Something-or-Other
AbolishAPD Collective
Ello & the Law of the Mall
Victor Grossman
Berlin Bulletin: Scandals, Elections, Emergencies!
Binoy Kampmark
Coming to the Playing Field: Biden Puts Australia First
Lindsay Larris
The Future of Wolves in the American West
Ralph Nader
Reporters’ Alert: Launching a New Website Part II
George Ochenski
Deb Haaland Represents a Welcome Change at Interior
John Clamp
2021: A Global Pandemic, New Wars, and New Refugees
CounterPunch News Service
Book Workers Announce Day of Solidarity with Amazon Workers
March 23, 2021
Stephen Soldz
Is the American Psychological Association Undermining Its Own Policies on Guantanamo and Torture?
Patrick Cockburn
The War of Hunger is Taking Over From the War of Guns…and All Syrians are the Victims
John Carter
Protecting 30% of Our Lands by 2030: Are National Forests “Protected”?
Gregory D. Foster
Can the Biden Administration Lead Us to a New Post-Post-Cold War Order? If Only…
David Schultz
The Truth about Filibusters: They Don’t Protect Minority Rights, They Don’t Promote Legislating
Colin Todhunter
Walmart, Amazon and the Colonial Deindustrialisation of India
Binoy Kampmark
Biden and the Pot Heads: The Return of the Drug Moralists
Chuck Collins
American Philanthropy: the Wealthier the Donor, the Bigger the Taxpayer Subsidy
Alvaro Huerta
Four Ways to Support Latinas/os during the Pandemic and Beyond
Greta Anderson
Another Dead Wolf in Arizona
John Kendall Hawkins
If Abbie, Why Not Trump?
March 22, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Team Biden: Diplomatic and Strategic Failure
Leia Barnett
Meditations from the Greater Gila: On the Possibility of Wolves, the Actuality of Dark Skies, and Actualizing the Possible
Jeffrey Sterling
America the Usual
Alfred W. McCoy
Washington’s Delusion of Endless World Dominion
John Feffer
China and the Perils of Bi-Partisanship
Thomas Knapp
Reefer Madness: Biden White House Director’s Cut
Jim Goodman
The Republican Party…Beyond the Pale
Mickey S. Huff
“The War at Home – Rebellion”