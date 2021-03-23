Articles
March 23, 2021
I’m SO Sorry
by
CP Editor
March 23, 2021
Stephen Soldz
Is the American Psychological Association Undermining Its Own Policies on Guantanamo and Torture?
Patrick Cockburn
The War of Hunger is Taking Over From the War of Guns…and All Syrians are the Victims
John Carter
Protecting 30% of Our Lands by 2030: Are National Forests “Protected”?
Gregory D. Foster
Can the Biden Administration Lead Us to a New Post-Post-Cold War Order? If Only…
David Schultz
The Truth about Filibusters: They Don’t Protect Minority Rights, They Don’t Promote Legislating
Colin Todhunter
Walmart, Amazon and the Colonial Deindustrialisation of India
Binoy Kampmark
Biden and the Pot Heads: The Return of the Drug Moralists
Chuck Collins
American Philanthropy: the Wealthier the Donor, the Bigger the Taxpayer Subsidy
Alvaro Huerta
Four Ways to Support Latinas/os during the Pandemic and Beyond
Greta Anderson
Another Dead Wolf in Arizona
John Kendall Hawkins
If Abbie, Why Not Trump?
March 22, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Team Biden: Diplomatic and Strategic Failure
Leia Barnett
Meditations from the Greater Gila: On the Possibility of Wolves, the Actuality of Dark Skies, and Actualizing the Possible
Jeffrey Sterling
America the Usual
Alfred W. McCoy
Washington’s Delusion of Endless World Dominion
John Feffer
China and the Perils of Bi-Partisanship
Thomas Knapp
Reefer Madness: Biden White House Director’s Cut
Jim Goodman
The Republican Party…Beyond the Pale
Mickey S. Huff
“The War at Home – Rebellion”
Binoy Kampmark
Green Passes and Dark Inequalities: the Push for COVID Immunity Passports
Sonali Kolhatkar
Biden’s New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is Unprecedented…More for Her Climate Warrior Politics Than Her Identity
Graham Peebles
The Emerging Culture of Compassion
Rob Okun
Where Are the “Other” White Men?
Peter Byrne
Marin County Posts, Then Removes, Bacteria Warning Signs at Point Reyes Beaches
Weekend Edition
March 19, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Craig Collins
Villagers & Pillagers: Who Will Survive the Collapse?
Eve Ottenberg
How America Got the Vapors…Over ANTIFA
Ramzy Baroud
From the Earth to the Moon: Biden’s China Policy Doomed from the Start
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Call Him Ishmael
Vincent Emanuele
The Iraq War: 18 Years Later
Nick Pemberton
Why Don’t We Take Hate of Asians Seriously?
Austin Fisher – David Correia
How AFSCME and ACLU Gutted New Mexico’s Proposed Ban on Chemical Weapons, Attack Dogs, Rubber Bullets
Robert Hunziker
Nuclear Fuel Buried 108 Feet From the Sea
Tom Engelhardt
Life in a Wounded and Wounding Land
David Yearsley
Travelers, Sour and Sentimental
Nina Markovic Khaze – Binoy Kampmark
The Geopolitics of Vaccine Nationalism: Perspectives from Australia
Nyla Ali Khan
Transnational and Transformative Movements: BLM, Kashmir, and Prison Reform in Oklahoma
Bob Lord – Chuck Collins
No, the Rich Aren’t Paying Their Fare Share
Ron Jacobs
A People’s History of the Civil Rights Movement
Hillary Lazar – Paul Messersmith-Glavin
Love & Rage: The Eros Effect and Spontaneous Combustion
George Katsiaficas
A Response to “Spontaneous Combustion”
Stephen Farghali
WTO Fails to Act on COVID Patent Waiver Again
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: Travellers in the Third Reich
Kevin Tillman
How Endless Wars and Interventions Helped Create the Assault on the Capitol
Jonah Raskin
Art & Politics in San Francisco, 2021: Portraits of a City in Upheaval, Again
Robin Broad - John Cavanagh
Water is Life, Can We Protect It?