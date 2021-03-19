Peter’s Prayer Poem Shout at the Vernal Equinox

by

I am a revolutionary, I do declare.

My planet makes revolution too around the sun.

We are revolutionaries – it, thee, and me!

Spring has sprung, hey ding a-ding!

I vow to use every breath I take until I’m done

To make the world over again, the kingdom come,

Only on behalf of my fellow creatures of the bio-sphere,

My brothers and my sisters, our fellow flora and our fellow fauna,

To take in the air without particulates,

To accept the sun’s vitamin D’s at comfortable temperatures,

To be nourished by unprivatized waters,

To stand straight up on unasphalted Mother Earth,

Or to just let her be in her own ways

So that, for example, the magnolia buds on Peter’s bare, brown street-scape,

May do their unstrange fruit thing, i.e., blossom and thrive,

So our own (we must admit!) cold, dark pusillanimity

In the face of the Fukushima for profit filthy lucre forces

May become overcome in the astronomical, universal, cosmic,

Down to earth circle of sun’s comfort-heat,

Sun’s shining dialectical reason-light,

And sun’s all mighty people’s-power

Against the white supremacist, capitalist, imperialist, patriarchy because

I am,

We are,

Revolutionaries, in red earnest who sweetly love the spring!

Hey ding a-ding and Amen!

Ann Arbor, Michigan.

2021