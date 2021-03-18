Articles
CounterPunch+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Articles Grid
Search
Privacy Policy
☰
March 18, 2021
Lorenzo Wolff – The Pearl (featuring Bartees Strange)
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Barack Obama and the Cunning of American Exceptionalism
How the U.S. is Able to Dictate to the Rest of the World
Pathological Entitlement and the Supremacist Mindset
Civil War 2.0
Biden’s Commerce Secretary is Pure Clintonism
March 18, 2021
David Rovics
The Housing Crisis: One Year After Lockdown
David Rosen
Thumb in the Dike: Homelessness and Deepening Inequality
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Stop Pretending Russia and China are Military Threats
Ramzy Baroud
The Ongoing Calamity: US Collective Punishment of the Venezuelan People Must End
Lawrence Wittner
The U.S. Government Should Promote the General Welfare
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
Why Brazil is Losing the Global Race for Vaccines
Sam Pizzigati
Did America’s Greediest Corporation Just Get Greedier?
Binoy Kampmark
A Climate Change Vandal Goes to Paris
John Clamp
Turkey: the Host With the Most
Nick Pemberton
Why The George Floyd Trial Won’t Be The O.J. Simpson Spectacle
Thomas Knapp
Daylight Savings Time Kills
George Wuerthner
The Active Forest Management Scam
Dean Baker
Profit Shares Fall to the Lowest Level Since 2009
Joseph Scalia III
Wolf-Talk
March 17, 2021
Kenneth Surin
The EU’s Vaccination Lag
Melvin Goodman
Countering the National Security State
Nomi Prins
Infrastructure Should Be the Great Economic Equalizer
Walden Bello
John Locke and the Roots of White Supremacy in the US
M. G. Piety
Diversity and False Dichotomies at Smith College
Binoy Kampmark
The University Deception: Rankings and Academic Freedom
Howard Lisnoff
Too Personal a Tale
George Ochenski
GOP Wraps Itself Around the Axle
Ted Rall
There Are More Socialists Than Democrats or Republicans
Dean Baker
An 18th Reason to be Optimistic About the Economy
Parth M.N.
India’s Farm Crisis: “How Long Will the Lies Work?”
March 16, 2021
Ron Jacobs
Washington in Afghanistan: How Long Must This Go On?
Conn Hallinan
Day of the Drone
Justin Podur
India’s Right-Wing Government is So Hungry for Profit It Will Risk a Famine for the Country
Ralph Nader
Perfidy Meets Putty – Congressional Democrats Betray Voters
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
University Spiralists and Aca-Zombies
Patrick Cockburn
Test and Trace is the Dead Elephant in the Room
Binoy Kampmark
Matters of Communication: Handelsblatting the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Crushing Environmental Burden of Greek Tourism
Elliott MIller
When Scandal Preempts the Pursuit of Justice: a Review of MLK/FBI
George Wuerthner
The Institutional Bias of Forestry School Research
Elias Alsbergas
When Public Officials Get Rented Out by Corporate Power, the People Lose
David Swanson
Blinken, Biden, and the Blob
CounterPunch News Service
Centennial Mountain Heli-Skiing
March 15, 2021
Beth Geglia
Cuba Working on a ‘People’s Vaccine’: the US and the world should get behind it
Erik Molvar
Honor the Tribal Vision for Bears Ears National Monument
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Stockton Experiment: How a Guaranteed Income Can Actually Solve Inequality
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Ten Problems With Biden’s Foreign Policy – and One Solution
Richard Rhames
Farming: A Dirty Truth
John Clamp
Myanmar: a Defiant Nation, Still Denied Justice
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Invisible Professor