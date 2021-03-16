Articles
March 16, 2021
Fugazi: The Path of Most Resistance
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Barack Obama and the Cunning of American Exceptionalism
How the U.S. is Able to Dictate to the Rest of the World
Pathological Entitlement and the Supremacist Mindset
Civil War 2.0
Biden’s Commerce Secretary is Pure Clintonism
March 16, 2021
Ron Jacobs
Washington in Afghanistan: How Long Must This Go On?
Conn Hallinan
Day of the Drone
Justin Podur
India’s Right-Wing Government is So Hungry for Profit It Will Risk a Famine for the Country
Ralph Nader
Perfidy Meets Putty – Congressional Democrats Betray Voters
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
University Spiralists and Aca-Zombies
Patrick Cockburn
Test and Trace is the Dead Elephant in the Room
Binoy Kampmark
Matters of Communication: Handelsblatting the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Crushing Environmental Burden of Greek Tourism
Elliott MIller
When Scandal Preempts the Pursuit of Justice: a Review of MLK/FBI
George Wuerthner
The Institutional Bias of Forestry School Research
Elias Alsbergas
When Public Officials Get Rented Out by Corporate Power, the People Lose
David Swanson
Blinken, Biden, and the Blob
CounterPunch News Service
Centennial Mountain Heli-Skiing
March 15, 2021
Beth Geglia
Cuba Working on a ‘People’s Vaccine’: the US and the world should get behind it
Erik Molvar
Honor the Tribal Vision for Bears Ears National Monument
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Stockton Experiment: How a Guaranteed Income Can Actually Solve Inequality
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Ten Problems With Biden’s Foreign Policy – and One Solution
Richard Rhames
Farming: A Dirty Truth
John Clamp
Myanmar: a Defiant Nation, Still Denied Justice
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Invisible Professor
Jeremy Ross
How a Colombian Ex-President Went to Bat for Trump in Florida
Bob Lord
The Simple Rules of Wealth Inequality
Karl Grossman
The Perils of Military 5G
Nick Pemberton
Love, God, and Bergman
Weekend Edition
March 12, 2021
Friday - Sunday
John Laforge
Fukushima at Ten: Aftershocks, Lies, and Failed Decontamination
Neve Gordon
The ICC and Israel’s Charge of Anti-Semitism
Kathy Deacon
No Matter How Bad, COVID Makes It Worse
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Fear of a Black Prince
Paul Street
Unless the Power of the People Asserts Itself
Howie Hawkins
More on H.R.1/S.1: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Eve Ottenberg
Leaving Afghanistan by May 1? Alas, Not Likely
Andrew Bacevich
Biden Defers to the Blob
Rob Urie
Police Violence, Racial Justice and Class
Lindsay Larris
Wolf Killing and the Legacy of Conquest
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Necessity of Dismantling the U.S.—A conversation with Ajamu Baraka
Erik Molvar
Livestock and Deforestation in the American West
Richard C. Gross
Damn the Filibuster, Full Speed Ahead
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Minsk: Leaving Home
Robert Hunziker
Direct Air Capture and Big Oil
Jonathan Cook
Like the Diana Story, Meghan’s Fight with the Royals will Ensure Nothing Really Changes
David Swanson
Brazil in the World
W. T. Whitney
Recurring Political Crisis in Haiti Connects with US Racism
Ramzy Baroud
Elections under Fire: Palestine’s Impossible Democracy Dilemma
Margaret Flowers
Attacks on Trans Rights Are Rising; Fight Back!
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
One Day After the Senate Hearing on GameStop Manipulation, Its Stock Puts on a Wild Show of Manipulation