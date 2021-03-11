Articles
March 11, 2021
Albatross Baby – GospelbeacH
by
CP Editor
Civil War 2.0
Biden’s Commerce Secretary is Pure Clintonism
How the CIA Helped to Crush Turkey’s Post-War Left
The Anatomy of Fascism Denial
Power Plays: The Bipartisan Origins of Energy Deregulation
March 11, 2021
David Rosen
Americans are Suffering: Looking Beyond Covid-19
Manuel García, Jr.
Some Thoughts About My Cuba
Ramzy Baroud
Ready to Work with Netanyahu: Mansour Abbas Splinters Arab Vote in Israel
Jonah Raskin
Organic Farmer Bob Cannard Grows Vegetables, Not Marijuana, and He isn’t Sorry
Mike Garrity
Cattle Grazing is the Real Cause of Aspen Decline in the West
Chuck Collins – Omar Ocampo
Frist Family Leads Pandemic Profiteer Parade in Health Sector
Jack Payden-Travers
Reflections on the End of the Death Penalty
John Stanton
Goodbye Dr. Seuss: Let’s Erase the Past with Revolutionary Zeal
Rebecca Gordon
Rethinking Employment in the Biden-Harris Era
Daniel Warner
The WTO and the Future of Multilateralism
Dean Baker
Are Shareholders Allies in the Fight Against Inequality?
Binoy Kampmark
Boring Revelations and Fanciful Victimhood: The Harry-Meghan-Oprah Show
March 10, 2021
Melvin Goodman
When Imagination Failed: Revisiting Intelligence Failures
Kenneth Surin
The Future of Gerrymandering in Virginia
Binoy Kampmark
COVID-19 Vaccines, Access and the Intellectual Property Wars
Greta Anderson
Wolves Will be Wolves, So Let’s Manage the Humans
M. G. Piety
Let’s Pretend
Dean Baker
The Environment Versus How Many Jobs?
John Kendall Hawkins
The Global Saudi Dawa Project: An Interview with Krithika Varagur
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Republican War on America
AbolishAPD Collective
Can’t Spit, Can’t Sleep, Can’t Get Warm: the Everyday Cruelty of Police Harassment in Albuquerque
Howard Lisnoff
Averting One’s Eyes
B. R. Gowani
Sahir at 100: Raising Socio-Political Awareness Through Poetry
March 09, 2021
Charles Pierson
Yemen’s Death Sentence
John Feffer
The Talented Mr. Bin Salman
Patrick Cockburn
The Internal Feud That May Doom Scottish Nationalism
Ramzy Baroud
‘Is This Who We Are?’: Gitmo is America’s Enduring Shame
Kent Paterson
Women’s Day Reporting Diverges in U.S. and Mexico
Robert Lipsyte
Rush, Roger, Rupert, and The Donald May Ride Forever
Binoy Kampmark
Brawling Over Vaccines: Export Bans and the EU’s Bungled Rollout
Nick Licata
The Inspired Terrorists Who Invaded the Capitol Were Your Neighbors!
George Wuerthner
Wilderness and Grazing: Time to Send the Cows Home
Louis Proyect
A Short History of Uighur Resistance
Sam Pizzigati
Why the Amazon Worker Vote in Bessemer Means So Much
Wim Laven
When We See, Learn, and Act, and Use the Counterfactual
Jeff Mackler
Bully Biden bombs Syria, Slashes COVID-19 Payments and Drops $15 minimum wage
George Ochenski
A Spring of Hope?
Mike Garrity
Federal Court Rules Idaho Pipeline Challenge Can Proceed
March 08, 2021
Chris Orlet
Did Racist Images in Dr. Seuss Books Contribute to War Crimes?
Rosa Elizalde
The Phantom Sonic Menace: Cuba and the Attacks That Never Happened
Simone Chun
Biden’s Hawkish Cabinet Portends Renewed US Militarism in Northeast Asia
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Blinken Blinks on Human Rights
John Clamp
Somalia: a Knotted Web of Causes
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Big Pharma Shouldn’t Have Any Control Over COVID-19 Vaccines
Maria Paez Victor
Eight Years Without President Chávez