March 9, 2021
The People vs Agent Orange
by
CP Editor
Civil War 2.0
Biden’s Commerce Secretary is Pure Clintonism
How the CIA Helped to Crush Turkey’s Post-War Left
The Anatomy of Fascism Denial
Power Plays: The Bipartisan Origins of Energy Deregulation
March 09, 2021
Charles Pierson
Yemen’s Death Sentence
John Feffer
The Talented Mr. Bin Salman
Patrick Cockburn
The Internal Feud That May Doom Scottish Nationalism
Ramzy Baroud
‘Is This Who We Are?’: Gitmo is America’s Enduring Shame
Kent Paterson
Women’s Day Reporting Diverges in U.S. and Mexico
Robert Lipsyte
Rush, Roger, Rupert, and The Donald May Ride Forever
Binoy Kampmark
Brawling Over Vaccines: Export Bans and the EU’s Bungled Rollout
Nick Licata
The Inspired Terrorists Who Invaded the Capitol Were Your Neighbors!
George Wuerthner
Wilderness and Grazing: Time to Send the Cows Home
Louis Proyect
A Short History of Uighur Resistance
Sam Pizzigati
Why the Amazon Worker Vote in Bessemer Means So Much
Wim Laven
When We See, Learn, and Act, and Use the Counterfactual
Jeff Mackler
Bully Biden bombs Syria, Slashes COVID-19 Payments and Drops $15 minimum wage
George Ochenski
A Spring of Hope?
Mike Garrity
Federal Court Rules Idaho Pipeline Challenge Can Proceed
March 08, 2021
Chris Orlet
Did Racist Images in Dr. Seuss Books Contribute to War Crimes?
Rosa Elizalde
The Phantom Sonic Menace: Cuba and the Attacks That Never Happened
Simone Chun
Biden’s Hawkish Cabinet Portends Renewed US Militarism in Northeast Asia
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Blinken Blinks on Human Rights
John Clamp
Somalia: a Knotted Web of Causes
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Big Pharma Shouldn’t Have Any Control Over COVID-19 Vaccines
Maria Paez Victor
Eight Years Without President Chávez
Jonah Raskin
Kids and Cannabis today
Richard C. Gross
The Futility of Bipartisanship
Dean Baker
Economy Adds 379,000 Jobs in February; Unemployment Edges Down to 6.2 Percent
Marc Bayard
How Biden Can Spread the Benefits of Trade to Black Workers
Weekend Edition
March 05, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: No Neanderthal Ever Bombed Syria
Paul Atwood
Full-Spectrum Extinction
Don Fitz
From the Murder of Berta Cáceres to the Dam Disaster in Uttarakhand
Eve Ottenberg
What the Ecuadoran Elections Mean for the U.S.
Andrew Levine
Conspiracy Theories
John P. Geyman
The Private Health Insurance Industry: Should It Be Eliminated?
Rob Urie
Economic Growth is the Cause of Climate Change, Not the Solution to It
Paul Street
Killer Kim Reynolds and the Fascist State of Iowa
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
‘Engaging the World’: The ‘Fascinating Story’ of Hamas’s Political Evolution
Kathy Kelly
Blood for Oil
Robert Hunziker
Approaching a Risky 1.5°C Global Overshoot
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Trump and Biden’s Secret Bombing Wars
Kathleen Wallace
Snatching Conceit From the Jaws of Victory
Gary Leupp
Biden Acts with Impunity (to Send Iran a Message, by Attacking Iraqis in Syria)
Morteza Rezaei
Hell in Every Way: My Life Inside a Temporary Refugee Camp on Lesbos
Rachel Wolkenstein, Jack Heyman, Bob Mandel and Carole Seligman
Innocent and Framed: Free Mumia Now!
Albena Azmanova – Marshall Auerbach
Bad Stimulus: the Problems with Biden’s COVID Relief Package
Philippe Marlière
Justice Finally Catches up With Sarkozy
Binoy Kampmark
Biden, Afghanistan and Forever Wars