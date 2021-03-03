Articles
March 3, 2021
Cornel West – “My Ridiculous Situation at Harvard”
CP Editor
March 03, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Biden’s Quandary: Proxy Wars and Endless Wars
Paul Street
Ruling Class Joe and the Essence of American Politics
Kenneth Surin
Policing Universities by Neoliberal Governments in the UK And France
Joseph Grosso
Andrew Cuomo: Legend of a Fall
Russell Mokhiber
Defend the Guard Act Stirs Debate in West Virginia Over Military Industrial Complex
Howard Lisnoff
What We Got in Biden
Richard C. Gross
Back to the Future
Hayley Brown – Dean Baker
Public Sector Unions Mean Middle-Class Jobs for Black Workers
Chuck Collins
Time for the Warren-Jayapal Wealth Tax
AbolishAPD Collective
The Prophet of Police
Cesar Chelala
Why ‘Burma’ Should Remain the Country’s Name
Binoy Kampmark
Breaching Digital Rights: India’s Platform and Media Ethics Code
George Ochenski
When Legislatures Go on Break, It’s Time to Give Them an Earful
Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Sue to Stop Massive Logging and Burning Project in Montana’s Castle Mountains
March 02, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
ISIS and the UK: the Case of Shamima Begum
James Bovard
The Afghanization of American Democracy?
Sam Pizzigati
The Average American Pay Tax on Half of Their Wealth, Shouldn’t Rich Americans?
John Feffer
The Claudius Presidency?
Nick Pemberton
The George Floyd Murder Was First Degree
Phil Knight
Yellowstone Wasn’t Saved by Chance
Binoy Kampmark
War Mongering for Artificial Intelligence
John Clamp
Yemen, Where Pitiless Geopolitics is Causing Famine
Ashiq Hussain Andrabi
Educating Young People in Conflict Zones: an Interview With Nyla Ali Khan
Caroline Hurley
Zoonoses and Climate Change: Is One Health Enough?
Dean Baker
Bartenders and Public Pension Fund Investment Advisers
Greta Anderson
Conservation Groups Swing Back at Bernhardt’s Last Minute Favor to Oregon Ranchers
March 01, 2021
Ramzy Baroud
Coup Leaders, Aung San Suu Kyi Betrayed Democracy in Burma
Binoy Kampmark
Culpability and Recalibration: MBS and the Killing of Jamal Khashoggi
Andrea Mazzarino
Perspectives on the Storming of the Capitol from a Military Spouse
Terry Bisson
The “Murder” of John Hunt Morgan: “You Have Just Killed the Best Man in the Confederacy!”
Dave Clennon
Hollywood’s New Blackface
Ralph Nader
Reporter Extraordinaire: The Pioneering Pathways of James Ridgeway
Dave Lindorff
Mumia Abu-Jamal, Now in His 40th Year as an Incarcerated Prisoner, Has Covid-19
Sonali Kolhatkar
Black Lives Still Don’t Matter in America
Fred Gardner
The Villain Leshner
Dean Baker
To Prevent the Resurgence of the Pandemic, Can We Talk About Open-Source Research?
Chuck Collins – Omar Ocampo
Financial Reserves and the Racial Wealth Gap
Oorna Raut – Riya Behl
Pushing the Tempo at Mumbai’s Farmer Sit-In
Lawrence Wittner
A Rapidly-Globalizing World Needs Strengthened Global Governance
Stephen F. Eisenman
A Modest Proposal for Establishing a Strategic Toddler Reserve
Weekend Edition
February 26, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Roger Harris
Joe Biden’s US Foreign Policy: Return to the Old Normal?
Andrew Levine
“America is Back”: Make the Best of It
Jeffrey St. Clair
How Real Nazis Came to the Americas: the Recruitment of Klaus Barbie
Jonah Raskin
What Lawrence Ferlinghetti Means to Me
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Political Violence at Home and Abroad