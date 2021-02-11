by

A(manda) BAB CDCD EFEF GG(orman)

Lo! Before the Capitol, when you took your place

Before the same-old same-old weary throng,

To see that star of timeliness in such a young face

Made me feel, for that moment, even I could do no wrong!

Amanda Gorman you made that moment shine,

Your alliteration echoing down the Mall!

My cynicism faltered on those steps and fell in line;

I thought I saw new writing on the wall.

I even dared to hope the cage would spring,

There seemed no hint of the accidental in your eyes.

So when I heard that before The Kickoff you were reading

Against all the odds eternal hope did rise,

But all I saw was that they used you. How dare

They turn your star into a common highway flare!