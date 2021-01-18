Articles
Media of the Day
Jackson Browne – The Waiting
January 18, 2021
An End to Austerity Economics with Mark Blyth
January 15, 2021
January 12, 2021
Behind These Prison Walls
January 11, 2021
January 4, 2021
American Psychosis – Chris Hedges – the United States of Narcissism
December 26, 2020
‘Right Vibration’ by Farmer Dave & The Wizards Of The West
December 23, 2020
David Vest – Crooked Politician
December 22, 2020
Beer in Palestine
December 21, 2020
Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the Geopolitics of Caspian Gas
December 17, 2020
Sam Blasucci Holiday Special
December 14, 2020
Jeffrey Lewis – The Story of Chile (a low-budget documentary)
December 12, 2020
Dr. Paul Farmer: Centuries of Inequality in the U.S. Laid Groundwork for Pandemic Devastation
December 11, 2020
Lebanon, Hezbollah, and a US-Israeli Plan for Civil War?
December 8, 2020
Welcome to the Intersectional Empire | Ash Sarkar Meets Naomi Klein
December 3, 2020
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor: We Must Rethink Our Society, from Policing to the Supreme Court
December 1, 2020
What is Happening in the United States
November 27, 2020
Neil Finn – “Heroes”
November 25, 2020
The US Has Been Moving Toward Fascism Since Goldwater
November 20, 2020
Kevin Morby – Wander
November 18, 2020
Mexico, the Drug War, and US Imperialism in Latin America
November 17, 2020
Zappa – Official Trailer
November 16, 2020
DamNation | The Problem with Hydropower
November 13, 2020
David Graeber on the Extreme ‘Centre’
November 9, 2020
COVID-19 Rocks the White House
October 3, 2020
September 28, 2020
September 26, 2020
September 25, 2020
Farmer Dave Scher – Speak Of Love
September 24, 2020
Green & Red Podcast: The Ravages of Western Wildfires w/ Joshua Frank
September 23, 2020
Unfenced | A Race to Keep the Red Desert Wild
September 21, 2020
Cornel West – The Historical Philosophy of W.E.B. Du Bois
September 18, 2020
“The Music Never Stopped” | Grateful Shred
September 17, 2020
175 Years in a U.S. Prison? Extradition Trial of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Begins in London
September 11, 2020
Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart
September 9, 2020
Resistance in the Age of Trump – Kevin Zeese
September 7, 2020
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Sun
September 5, 2020
RIP: David Graeber on Democracy
September 3, 2020
Putin “Can’t Afford to See Belarus Fall”
September 3, 2020
Nina Simone- Here Comes the Sun
September 1, 2020
Nas – “Ultra Black”
August 31, 2020
Pharrell Williams – Entrepreneur
August 27, 2020
Trump’s Cold War with China is Heating Up
August 25, 2020
RIP, Justin Townes Earle – Harlem River Blues
August 24, 2020
Marquee Moon – LUNA
August 21, 2020
Before Kamala Harris, There Was Charlotta Bass
August 20, 2020
Meet the Renegades: Michael Hudson
August 18, 2020
Jen Cloher – Analysis Paralysis (Live at Milk! Records)
August 17, 2020
Yanis Varoufakis in Conversation with Daniel Denvir
August 14, 2020
Kamala Harris and her “Top Cop” Record
August 12, 2020
Martin’s Boat – A Film By Pete McBride
August 11, 2020
Lebanese Gov’t Faces Collapse Amid Rage-Filled Protests
August 10, 2020
THE LAST BIG GULP – Jello Biafra and The Guantanamo School Of Medicine
August 7, 2020
Hiroshima, Nagasaki Survivors Remember
August 6, 2020
Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam
August 5, 2020
Cornel West and Richard Wolff talk about Capitalism and White Supremacy
August 3, 2020
The Inner Chronicle of What We Are – Understanding Werner Herzog
July 31, 2020
Warren Zevon – My Shits Fucked Up
July 30, 2020
Luna – Live on KEXP
July 28, 2020
RADICAL SELF CARE: ANGELA DAVIS
July 27, 2020
Trump Launches A War On Protesters
July 21, 2020
Angel Olsen and Hand Habits “Walls”
July 17, 2020
BRINKS
July 15, 2020
What’s Behind Brazil’s COVID-19 Disaster?
July 14, 2020
The Struggle for Police-Free Schools and an Equitable, Safe Re-Opening
July 10, 2020
Cornel West interview on the Clintons and “Race Matters” (1993)
July 8, 2020
The Untold History of Mount Rushmore
July 2, 2020
Desolation Center
June 30, 2020
Public Enemy, Nas, & More For Rendition of Fight The Power
June 29, 2020
Angela Davis on “Mainstream Feminism”
June 27, 2020
Geographies of Racial Capitalism with Ruth Wilson Gilmore
June 24, 2020
Richard Pryor How Capitalism Promotes Racism
June 23, 2020
Pollution Rises As China Ends COVID-19 Shutdown
June 18, 2020
Miles Davis on Getting Stopped By The Police
June 17, 2020
Cornel West: What It Means to Be Human
June 15, 2020
Charley Crockett – “Welcome To Hard Times”
June 12, 2020
8 min. 46 sec.
June 10, 2020
Kevin Alexander Gray on KPFA
June 8, 2020
Rage Against The Machine – Interview with Noam Chomsky (from The Battle Of Mexico City)
June 6, 2020
Malcolm X on Being American
June 2, 2020
“We are Witnessing America as a Failed Social Experiment” – Dr. Cornell West Preaches on the System
May 30, 2020
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
May 22, 2020
A Just Reopening Prioritizes People Over Profits
May 20, 2020
Laura Veirs: I Was a Fool
May 17, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts Global Mental Health Crisis
May 14, 2020
Trump Is Using COVID-19 As An Excuse To Let Polluters Destroy
May 12, 2020
Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee
May 11, 2020
Little Richard – Lucille (1957)
May 9, 2020
Trump Death Clock: Times Square Billboard Tallies Lives Lost to COVID-19 Inaction
May 8, 2020
Planet of the Earth’s Ecofascism
May 7, 2020
Our History Is the Future: Lakota Historian Nick Estes on Indigenous Resistance to Climate Change
May 6, 2020
Unbroken Ground | A New Old Way to Grow Food
May 4, 2020
Neil Young with Crazy Horse – Shut It Down 2020
May 1, 2020
Support Redwood Forest Defense
April 28, 2020
Downhill From Everywhere
April 27, 2020
Neil Finn – “Heroes”
April 24, 2020
X – Delta 88 Nightmare
April 23, 2020
The Impacts of Trains and Railways on Grizzly Bears
April 22, 2020
April 21, 2020
In redwoods, tree sitting continues during pandemic
April 20, 2020
Fiona Apple – I Want You To Love Me
April 18, 2020
Arundhati Roy and Howard Zinn
April 15, 2020
Mainstream Media Blind Spots In The Coronavirus Crisis
April 14, 2020
Mountain of Storms
April 10, 2020
John Prine: Jesus The Missing Years (RIP Good Buddy)
April 8, 2020
Supermoon – Come to Learn
April 7, 2020
Kikagaku Moyo – Full Performance (Live on KEXP)
April 6, 2020
Mike Davis on the Politics of Coronavirus
April 1, 2020
Pacific Range – High Upon The Mountain
March 31, 2020
How to Beat Coronavirus Capitalism
March 27, 2020
“In a Week We Will Be Italy”: NYC ER Doctor Says the U.S. Pandemic Will Only Get Worse
March 26, 2020
Pearl Jam – Quick Escape
March 25, 2020
Jenny Lewis: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
March 24, 2020
Pandemic for Mathphobes: A Public Service Announcement
March 22, 2020
Coronavirus Capitalism — and How to Beat It
March 20, 2020
Spanish Flu: A Warning from History
March 18, 2020
Waxahatchee – Can’t Do Much
March 16, 2020
Mapache – Read Between The Lines
March 13, 2020
Californiosos – Captain’s Got A Brand New Heart
March 11, 2020
Without Getting Killed or Caught – Official Trailer
March 9, 2020
Sanders Surrogate Cornel West vs. Bloomberg Co-Chair Bobby Rush, Former Black Panther
March 3, 2020
District 15 | Stop Neighborhood Oil Drilling
February 28, 2020
Why is Black America Supporting Bloomberg?
February 20, 2020
WORTH THE PRICE? Joe Biden and the Launch of the Iraq War
February 18, 2020
The Story of an Island
February 14, 2020
Bernie Sanders interviews Punks [1988]
February 12, 2020
How Capitalism’s Structural and Ideological Crisis Gives Rise to Neo-Fascism
February 5, 2020
How Israel Exploits the Holocaust to Justify War Crimes Against Palestinians
January 24, 2020
How Wildlife Is Bouncing Back In This African Park
January 21, 2020
David Foster Wallace Discusses Consumerism
January 20, 2020
Poverty Is the New Draft
January 17, 2020
Patti Smith: After the Gold Rush
January 16, 2020
Mapache – Life On Fire
January 13, 2020
“Under The Supermoon” – Jenny Lewis, Habib Koite, Artists for Peace and Justice
January 9, 2020
$71 Million for More Cops; Not A Dime for Jobs and Healthcare
January 8, 2020
Edward Abbey – Watching the Birds
January 2, 2020
Ralph Nader on Impeachment: Democrats Should Go After Trump’s Full Corruption, Not Just Ukraine
December 28, 2019
LAPÉ, LANMOU (Peace and Love) – ARTIST FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE
December 12, 2019
Fred Hampton on Racism and Capitalism
December 4, 2019
How poor people (don’t) survive in the USA
December 3, 2019
Tariq Ali on U.K. Elections, Corbyn’s “Radical Social-Democratic Program” & Rise of Extreme Right
December 2, 2019
Lauren MacCallum | Accidental Activism
November 29, 2019
GRATEFUL SHRED – “Brokedown Palace”
November 27, 2019
Why the NFL/Kaepernick Saga Is Bigger than Football
November 25, 2019
ROTPUNKT Full Film | Alex Megos
November 18, 2019
November 15, 2019
Jeff Tweedy on KEXP
November 14, 2019
“This Is a Military Coup”: Bolivian President Evo Morales Resigns After Army Calls For His Ouster
November 11, 2019
A Fellow American video
November 7, 2019
Remembering the Greensboro Massacre of 1979, When KKK & Nazis Killed 5 People in Broad Daylight
November 4, 2019
Chile: 1 Million Protest Extreme Inequality in Latin America’s Richest Country
November 1, 2019
Who Burned the Bronx?
October 30, 2019
October 12, 2019
September 26, 2019
Bill Callahan – Live on KEXP
September 25, 2019
“Biological Annihilation”: The Danger of Opening Alaska’s ANWR to Oil & Gas Drilling
September 18, 2019
Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World”
September 16, 2019
RIP Daniel Johnston
September 12, 2019
Wild Love Preserve + Idaho Wild Horse Preservation
September 10, 2019
Despite Tiny Carbon Footprint, Bahamas Is Ground Zero of Climate Crisis
September 9, 2019
Green Mountain Veterans: Ron Jacobs
September 6, 2019
Bahamian Environmental Advocate Calls for Global Climate Action
September 5, 2019
David Swanson: Nukes- What Are They Good For?
August 31, 2019
DNC Kills Climate Debate Compromise
August 30, 2019
“The Amazon is not empty land”: Indigenous people’s fight for life in Brazil
August 29, 2019
RIP Neal Casal: “White Fence Round House”
August 27, 2019
Nuclear Lands: A Story of Plutonium
August 25, 2019
Meditation on a Racist Nation
August 23, 2019
All Proceeds from Sale of the Song Support Immigrant Families Together
August 22, 2019
Sleater-Kinney – Can I Go On
August 21, 2019
Saving Martha
August 16, 2019
What’s Left After Liberalism?
August 14, 2019
Purple Mountains “All My Happiness is Gone” – RIP David Berman
August 8, 2019
The Forgotten Rohingya Refugees
August 5, 2019
Guy Clark – Desperados Waiting For A Train
August 2, 2019
Ex Hex – Full Performance (Live on KEXP)
July 31, 2019
House Anti-BDS Resolution Reveals the Power and Limits of the Israeli Lobby
July 30, 2019
How the Young Lords revived community activism at The People’s Church
July 26, 2019
Corruption, Mismanagement, and Disrespect Fuel Puerto Rico Protests
July 23, 2019
“If Not Now, When Will We Stand?” Native Hawaiians Fight Construction of Telescope on Mauna Kea
July 22, 2019
5 Years Later: No Indictments in Choking Death of Eric Garner
July 19, 2019
Chomsky on the “Limits” of Knowledge & Thought
July 12, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein: The Lawlessness of Patriarchy and Power
July 11, 2019
The Inhumane Treatment of Migrants Is Not New
July 10, 2019
Cass McCombs – Sleeping Volcanoes
July 5, 2019
Roseblood – Black Veil
July 2, 2019
U.S. Sanctions Block Medicine from Venezuela, Killing Thousands
July 1, 2019
Stereolab live at Primavera Sound 2019
June 29, 2019
Jim Harrison At the Wallace Stegner Center
June 27, 2019
Where Do the Politics of Reparations Go From Here?
June 25, 2019
The Palestinian Kids Fighting Israel’s Occupation
June 21, 2019
Ta-Nehisi Coates: Reparations Are Not Just About Slavery
June 20, 2019
Capitalism = Extinction?
June 19, 2019
Arctic Death Spiral – A Short Film
June 16, 2019
Suburban Lawns – Janitor
June 14, 2019
Daniel Ellsberg on the Release of the “Top Secret” Pentagon Papers
June 13, 2019
Echo in the Canyon
June 12, 2019
A Far-Reaching System of Government Censorship
June 11, 2019
A Brief History of Hemp in the US
June 10, 2019
Trump’s Mexico Tariffs: A ‘Foolish’ Policy
June 6, 2019
Everybody Here Hates You
June 5, 2019
1986 Videos of Chernobyl Disaster
June 4, 2019
Rising Seas Could Generate 187 Million Climate Refugees by 2100
June 1, 2019
What Modi’s Reelection Means for India’s Future
May 29, 2019
Pentagon Papers Whistleblower on Assange Indictment: “Freedom is at Stake”
May 27, 2019
CounterPunch Spring Fund Drive
May 17, 2019
Porch (Live) – MTV Unplugged – Pearl Jam
May 16, 2019
Why Many Venezuelans Are Still Chavistas
May 15, 2019
BB King \ Eric Clapton – The Thrill Is Gone
May 13, 2019
Support Ken Silverstein’s Investigation of Sen. Marco Rubio at Washington Babylon
May 11, 2019
Mike Gravel Most Progressive Candidate Of 2020?
May 10, 2019
Billion Dollar Loser: NYT Report on Trump’s Taxes & Massive Losses May Prompt Fraud Investigation
May 8, 2019
Will Progressives Stop Biden, the Credit Card Candidate?
May 4, 2019
A Debate on Maduro: Two Venezuelans Oppose U.S. Intervention But Differ on Steps Ahead
May 2, 2019
The Weirdos: We Got the Neutron Bomb
May 1, 2019
Why Joe Biden shouldn’t get the Black vote in the 2020 Presidential Election
May 1, 2019
John Singleton Shares What Inspired Him to Make ‘Boyz n the Hood’
April 30, 2019
Chomsky: By Focusing on Russia, Democrats Handed Trump a “Huge Gift” & Possibly the 2020 Election
April 24, 2019
Mountains of the Moon – Dean Wareham
April 23, 2019
Edward Abbey – The Dead Man at Grandview Point
April 22, 2019
Steve Miller and the Nationalist Takeover of the White House
April 16, 2019
RAMONES- Blitzkrieg Bop Live
April 15, 2019
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – On The Beach
April 13, 2019
Jimi Hendrix on The Experience
April 12, 2019
RIP Shawn Smith
April 11, 2019
Don’t Do Me Like That (Tom Petty cover) – J Mascis
April 10, 2019
Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
April 9, 2019
Artifishal | The Fight to Save Wild Salmon
April 8, 2019
April 5, 2019
Fossil Fuel Trade Associations Spent $1.4 Billion on Ads in Past Decade
April 4, 2019
The Criminalization Of Teachers
April 2, 2019
Seattle is Dying
March 30, 2019
Noam Chomsky on Moral Relativism and Michel Foucault
March 27, 2019
Trump’s Secrecy Insulates U.S. Public from CIA Drone War
March 21, 2019
War Crimes in Yemen?
March 20, 2019
March 19, 2019
Edward Abbey – Cowboys
March 14, 2019
Courtney Barnett: “Charity”
March 13, 2019
Ilhan Omar in Her Own Words: I Know What Hate Feels Like
March 11, 2019
“In Order to Dismantle Capitalism, We Must First Destroy the Fossil Fuel Industry,” an Interview with Joshua Frank
March 7, 2019
Kurt Vonnegut, Shape of Stories
March 6, 2019
John Prine: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
March 5, 2019
Meet the Kids Who Confronted Sen. Feinstein
March 3, 2019
David Lynch chats with Harry Dean Stanton
March 1, 2019
Tucker Carlson Blows Up at Rutger Bregman in Unaired Fox News Interview
February 28, 2019
Trump Threatens Venezuela, Revives Red Scare
February 27, 2019
Camp Cope – Full Performance
February 27, 2019
The Coup Has Failed & Now the U.S. Is Looking to Wage War: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Speaks Out
February 26, 2019
Dave Zirin: Last Man Standing
February 25, 2019
Kikagaku Moyo – Live on KEXP
February 23, 2019
Yellowstone Buffalo Hunt A Native Perspective
February 22, 2019
What if He Falls? The Terrifying Reality Behind Filming “Free Solo”
February 20, 2019
Angela Davis Returns to Birmingham, Reflecting on Palestinian Rights & Fight for Freedom Everywhere
February 18, 2019
Beachwood Sparks – Hearts On Fire
February 16, 2019
Frank Lloyd Wright on Arrogance
February 15, 2019
Were Ilhan Omar’s Comments on Israel Anti-Semitic?
February 13, 2019
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings
February 12, 2019
Filthy Friends – Last Chance County
February 11, 2019
Eddie Vedder w/ Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – The Waiting
February 9, 2019
Joshua Frank talks The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink on Rising Up With Sonali
February 6, 2019
Moving Forward During The End of Ice: A Conversation With Dahr Jamail & Patrick Farnsworth
February 5, 2019
Ex Hex – Tough Enough
February 4, 2019
Establishment Wants Revenge On AOC
January 31, 2019
Kamala Harris Runs For President Should African Americans Listen?
January 27, 2019
La Luz – Live on KEXP
January 25, 2019
I Was Absolutely Afraid”: Indigenous Elder on “Mob Mentality” of MAGA Hat-Wearing Students in D.C.
January 22, 2019
Red Aunts – RIP Debi Martini
January 18, 2019
January 17, 2019
Moving Forward – Halfway to Hell: Joshua Frank on The Big Heat
January 15, 2019
GospelbeacH – California Fantasy
January 11, 2019
Rashida Tlaib: The Senate’s Anti-BDS Bill Is an Unconstitutional Attack on Free Speech
January 8, 2019
J Mascis – Live on KEXP
January 7, 2019
Muslim Ban: Meet the Yemeni Americans Suing Trump in an Attempt to Reunite with Loved Ones
December 27, 2018
Ralph Nader on Single Payer, Climate Devastation
December 21, 2018
To Exist in the Eyes of Others: An Interview with the Novelist Édouard Louis on the Gilets Jaunes Movement
December 18, 2018
MC5 – Live on KEXP
December 17, 2018
Gimme Shelter: As Long Beach Luxury Development Booms, The Poor Get Left Behind
December 13, 2018
World’s Richest Must Radically Change Lifestyles to Prevent Global Catastrophe
December 11, 2018
Tell Your Representative and Senators to Create a GAO Investigation Before Another Base Is Built in Okinawa
December 10, 2018
Jeff Tweedy “I Know What It’s Like”
December 6, 2018
Misreporting Manafort
December 5, 2018
Courtney Barnett – Live on KEXP
December 3, 2018
Zionism: Cycles of Trauma and Aggression in the Service of Settler Colonialism
November 30, 2018
Exclusive: The Pentagon’s Massive Accounting Fraud Exposed
November 27, 2018
Pilgrim (You Can’t Go Home) – Dave Rawlings Machine
November 22, 2018
Patrimonio (Trailer)
November 20, 2018
We’re Going to Keep Paying Price If We Ignore Climate Change
November 14, 2018
Ice Cube – Arrest The President
November 10, 2018
Boyle Heights: Fighting the Forces of Change
November 8, 2018
The Rogues’ Gallery
November 6, 2018
Bill Blum Needs Our Help
November 2, 2018
Grand Canyon – Cheval Sombre & Dean Wareham
October 31, 2018
The Law Offices of Dewey, Cheatum, and Howe
October 30, 2018
LaToya Ruby Frazier Takes on Levi’s
October 25, 2018
Rula Jebreal: My “Secret Interview” with Jamal Khashoggi
October 23, 2018
LOUD
October 22, 2018
Nick Lowe – “Tokyo Bay”
October 20, 2018
“How Fascism Works”: Jason Stanley On Trump, Bolsonaro and the Rise of Fascism Across the Globe
October 18, 2018
The War On Drugs – Live on KEXP
October 15, 2018
Dave Zirin Talks Sports History, Ali, Kap, MJ & More
October 12, 2018
Brazil’s Eroding Democracy: Rise of Far-Right Demagogue
October 9, 2018
Jen Cloher – Full Performance (Live on KEXP)
October 8, 2018
Ralph Nader, “To The Ramparts”
October 5, 2018
Bill Murray and Harry Caray Open First Night Game At Wrigley Field
October 4, 2018
Marlon Brando: Treatment of Native Americans/Indians by Colonialists
October 3, 2018
Ken Kesey on LSD
October 2, 2018
Kavanaugh Hearing Cold Open
September 30, 2018
KRS-One – Sound of da Police
September 29, 2018
Outrage Mounts Over U.S. Role in Airstrike on Yemen School Bus
September 27, 2018
Intercept Report Reveals Senate Ignored Federal Court Employees Willing to Testify Against Kavanaugh
September 26, 2018
Noam Chomsky – The Future of Capitalism
September 25, 2018
Serve The Servants (Live On “Tunnel”, Rome, Italy/1994)
September 22, 2018
MC5 – Ramblin Rose/Kick Out The Jams/Looking At You – July 1970
September 22, 2018
Johnny Marr: “How Soon Is Now?”
September 20, 2018
What Happened When This Family Chose To Stay For Hurricane Florence
September 19, 2018
“The Assad Regime is a Moral Disgrace”: Noam Chomsky on Ongoing Syrian War
September 18, 2018
The Collapse of the American Empire?
September 15, 2018
The Hidden Homelessness Crisis In California
September 13, 2018
Climate Change Supercharges Hurricane Florence
September 12, 2018
Nike Sweatshops: Behind the Swoosh
September 11, 2018
“Everybody has the answer”
September 7, 2018
“The Resistance”
September 6, 2018
Chris Hedges, “America: The Farewell Tour”
September 5, 2018
Devo – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
September 4, 2018
Luna – Live on KEXP
September 1, 2018
Why Colombia’s Cocaine Industry Is Thriving
August 30, 2018
Gunning Down Grizzlies: Scientists Speak Out
August 28, 2018
“Wayfaring Stranger”: Dean Wareham & Cheval Sombre
August 26, 2018
Military Cover-Up? Hundreds of Migrants Feared Dead in Mass Grave
August 25, 2018
Ron Jacobs on The Baader-Meinhof Podcast
August 23, 2018
Chicago: 1968 & 2018
August 22, 2018
RIP Uri Avnery: “We’ve Become the Goliath”
August 20, 2018
“I’m Bringing My Bullhorn to Congress”: Rashida Tlaib Poised to Become First Muslim Congresswoman
August 18, 2018
RIP ARETHA
August 16, 2018
Portland Protest Shows New Far-Right Trend
August 9, 2018
Hurray For The Riff Raff – Pa’lante
August 7, 2018
Civil Rights | James Baldwin Interview
August 7, 2018
Extreme Weather Is Exploding Around the World
August 4, 2018
Made in LA: Todd Gray’s Letters to Dorothy Manzarek
August 2, 2018
Ron Dellums (1935-2018): Organizing for Peace Forces Us to Challenge All Forms of Injustice
August 1, 2018
July 31, 2018
LOWKEY – McDONALD TRUMP
July 28, 2018
Doug Peacock: Healing the Wounds of War
July 27, 2018
Mike Davis with Bill Moyers
July 26, 2018
Profit Over Grizzlies: Trump Admin Tries to Gut Endangered Species Act for Oil & Mining Interests
July 25, 2018
The Call of the Land: Meet The Next Generation of Farmers
July 24, 2018
Migrant Children Detained in Shelters Being Drugged
July 21, 2018
Noam Chomsky on Gun Control
July 19, 2018
Eric Garner’s Family Still Seeks Accountability
July 18, 2018
This Sahara Railway Is One of the Most Extreme in the World
July 17, 2018
Please Support Palestine Chronicle
July 13, 2018
The Coming Collapse of the American Economic System with Richard Wolff
July 12, 2018
Democratic Party Elites Feel the Grassroots Heat
July 11, 2018
“It’s a Very Scary Time for Women”
July 10, 2018
Chris Hedges’ Revolutionary Speech
July 10, 2018
1967 SPECIAL REPORT: “THE NEW LEFT”
July 6, 2018
How a New Aristocracy’s Segregation Puts Stress on Society
July 5, 2018
Maya Angelou on Con Men
July 4, 2018
Robert Hunziker: “I’m Not Very Optimistic, Unfortunately. It’s Just Reality”
July 2, 2018
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: There’s Room For Democratic Socialists In The Democratic Party
June 29, 2018
American Mythology and the Loss of Democracy
June 28, 2018
Andrés Manuel López Obrador Poised to Win Mexico’s Presidency
June 27, 2018
Patti Smith in 1976 on Getting Bleeped
June 26, 2018
Bears Ears, The Land of the Navajo
June 23, 2018
Inside The Monumental Effort To Rid The World’s Oceans From Plastic
June 20, 2018
Caged Children & Terrified Infants
June 19, 2018
Drop The Charges Against the Anti-Trump Berkeley 5!
June 16, 2018
RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World
June 13, 2018
Framing Homelessness
June 12, 2018
Henry Giroux – American Nightmare: Facing the Challenge of Fascism
June 11, 2018
SEND @TIMOTHYS TO SINGAPORE
June 7, 2018
To Scale: The Solar System
June 7, 2018
Jackson Browne: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
June 6, 2018
La Dura Complete: The Hardest Rock Climb In The World
June 5, 2018
The Reef Beneath
June 2, 2018
Palestinians Demand Human Rights & Medical Care in Fight to Break Israeli Naval Blockade of Gaza
May 31, 2018
Only the Essential: Pacific Crest Trail Documentary
May 30, 2018
Jacques Cousteau on Atlantis and Cognac
May 28, 2018
The Robie House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Style Masterpiece
May 26, 2018
Colin Kaepernick: “Lawful Lynching” Of Black People Must End
May 12, 2018
The Catonsville Nine Original 5/17/68 footage
May 10, 2018
Journey Into an Active Volcano
May 9, 2018
Arundhati Roy’s Latest Novel Takes on Fascism, Rising Hindu Nationalism in India & Abuses in Kashmir
May 8, 2018
Inside a Lost African Tribe Still Living in India Today
May 5, 2018
Noam Chomsky – A Perfect Storm
May 3, 2018
Mapache – Follow You Down
May 2, 2018
Senior Democrat Caught on Tape Pressuring Progressive Congressional Candidate to Drop Out of Race
May 1, 2018
Noam Chomsky – Is Iran a Threat?
April 28, 2018
“Because The Night” by Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen
April 26, 2018
Starvation Wages are a “Crime”
April 25, 2018
Willy Vlautin – Don’t Skip Out on Me
April 24, 2018
Tuli Kupferberg State of the Union
April 23, 2018
Blue Heart – Trailer (2018)
April 21, 2018
David Lynch: The Treachery of Language
April 19, 2018
The New Science of Psychedelics
April 18, 2018
A Brief History of U.S. Intervention in Iraq Over the Past Half Century
April 17, 2018
Glen Hansard – Astral Weeks
April 14, 2018
The Battle for Paradise: Naomi Klein Reports from Puerto Rico
April 12, 2018
The Real Danger of John Bolton
April 11, 2018
Backpacking Yellowstone: Slough Creek to Beartooths Lake Plateau
April 10, 2018
Noam Chomsky – Why Does the U.S. Support Israel?
April 6, 2018
Mapache – Live on KEXP
April 5, 2018
Economic Bubbles and the Myth of High Returns
April 4, 2018
Is War Ever Justifiable?
April 2, 2018
“We Cannot Wait for Change”—Freed Whistleblower Chelsea Manning on Iraq, Prison & Running for Senate
March 31, 2018
Blue Heart – Trailer
March 29, 2018
James Baldwin – Pin Drop Speech
March 28, 2018
John Bolton: ‘The Most Dangerous American’
March 27, 2018
R.L. Burnside: Burnside’s Blues (1978)
March 24, 2018
As Yemen Faces World’s Worst Humanitarian Crisis, Senate Refuses to End U.S. Support for Saudi War
March 22, 2018
Into Thin Air: Death on Everest
March 21, 2018
Against The Fascist Creep
March 20, 2018
In Montana, a Solitary Life on Lookout Mountain
March 17, 2018
SUPREMACY – Trio Joubran & Roger Waters
March 15, 2018
Stephen Hawking’s Boycott of Israel
March 14, 2018
Mike Pompeo on North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan
March 13, 2018
What the Earth Would Look Like if All the Ice Melted
March 9, 2018
The Women of IBEW 1245: United in Brotherhood, Empowered by Sisterhood
March 8, 2018
One Plastic Beach
March 7, 2018
Lori Wallach and Michael Hudson Debate Trump’s Plan to Impose Steel & Aluminum Tariffs
March 6, 2018
“Freakishly Warm” Arctic Weather Has Scientists Reconsidering Worst-Case Scenarios on Climate Change
March 2, 2018
Oil Pollution – Russia’s Dirty Secret
March 1, 2018
Only the Essential: Pacific Crest Trail Documentary
February 28, 2018
Six Months After Harvey
February 27, 2018
He Spent 40 Years Alone in the Woods, and Now Scientists Love Him
February 23, 2018
Age of the Selfie in the Neoliberal Era
February 22, 2018
Corporate Media Perpetuates Climate Science Denial
February 21, 2018
Neil Young – The Making Of “Harvest”
February 20, 2018
AMAZING 1979 SPECIAL REPORT: “BLACKS IN AMERICA…WITH ALL DELIBERATE SPEED”
February 17, 2018
Duane Allman & Aretha Franklin – The Weight
February 15, 2018
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey
February 14, 2018
Confronting Trudeau on Climate Lies and Kinder Morgan Pipeline
February 13, 2018
Lawrence Wilkerson: I Helped Sell the False Choice of War with Iraq; It’s Happening Again with Iran
February 10, 2018
War Abolition 201
February 8, 2018
Cornel West – Intellectual Vocation and Political Struggle in the Trump Moment
February 7, 2018
Carl Sagan on Extraterrestrials
February 6, 2018
Field of Vision – Concussion Protocol
February 2, 2018
How Did Trump Win? Follow the Dark Money
February 1, 2018
Chris Hedges Sums Up Our Collective Predicament and the Solution
January 31, 2018
Edward Abbey A Voice in the Wilderness
January 29, 2018
Chocolate Bunnies, Slave Labor, and Water Theft: The Horrible Nestle Story
January 26, 2018
Jane Goodall on Instinct
January 25, 2018
Dave Zirin on Sports and Resistance
January 24, 2018
Turkish Attack on Kurds Opens New Front, and Alignments, in Syrian War
January 23, 2018
Patti Smith – Feedback and Poetry
January 19, 2018
Black Panther, DAVID HILLIARD On FACE THE NATION
January 18, 2018
Activist Maru Mora Villalpando on Being Targeted for Deportation
January 17, 2018
Mapache – “Cactus Flower”
January 16, 2018
1989 SPECIAL REPORT: “SELF DESTRUCTION”
January 12, 2018
Rattling the Bars: The Strange Case of Merle Unger
January 11, 2018
Norman Finkelstein on the Many Lies Perpetuated About Gaza
January 10, 2018
Dr. Tony Monteiro on Darkwater, ‘The Comet’, and the Year of W.E.B. Du Bois
January 9, 2018
Charles Bukowski on Being Alone
January 6, 2018
Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
January 4, 2018
Harvey Weinstein and the Democratic Party
January 3, 2018
Glenn Greenwald on Iran Protests
January 2, 2018
Sea of Miracles
December 29, 2017
Clinton and Obama Helped Make the Dems a Wall Street Party
December 28, 2017
Interview with Mexican Reporter Emilio Gutiérrez, Who Fears Death If ICE Deports Him
December 27, 2017
Remembering Clancy Sigal
December 22, 2017
As US Continues Strikes in Afghanistan & Syria, Where is Coverage of Civilian Deaths?
December 21, 2017
GOP Tax Bill: The Great American Heist
December 20, 2017
The FCC Wants The Future Of Net Neutrality To Not Include Net Neutrality
December 19, 2017
Ron Jacobs presents: Revolution in the Air? The 1960s Become the 1970s and the S**t Hits the Fan
December 16, 2017
Putin’s Syria “Victory” Won’t End the Proxy War
December 14, 2017
HOMELAND SECURITY AGENTS INTERROGATE AUTHOR ARIEL DORFMAN ABOUT HIS BOOK
December 13, 2017
Petcoke: Toxic Waste in the Windy City
December 12, 2017
Chris Hedges “Fascism in the Age of Trump”
December 9, 2017
Undoing the New Deal: Truman’s Cold War Buries Wallace and the Left
December 7, 2017
Noam Chomsky – Work, Pay, and Raising Children
December 6, 2017
Climate Change and Wildfires
December 5, 2017
Sen. Tester Finally Does Something Worthwhile
December 2, 2017
Poland’s Far Right Gains Strength with Government’s Tacit Approval
November 30, 2017
Neil Finn – More Than One Of You
November 29, 2017
Trump’s HHS Pick: Alex Azar, a Big Pharma Insider
November 27, 2017
Eddie Vedder Keep Me In Your Heart (Warren Zevon)
November 24, 2017
Trump Raises Fears About Nukes, But US Anti-War Movement Is Lacking
November 22, 2017
Keystone Pipeline Is Spilling Thousands Of Barrels Of Oil
November 19, 2017
Noam Chomsky Interview – The Necessary Pain of Facing Unpleasant Truths
November 17, 2017
Empire Files: Chris Hedges & Abby Martin
November 16, 2017
Minister Varoufakis on Catalonia, Muslim Ban and a Sustainable World Order
November 13, 2017
A Second Wind for Weather Underground? The Prairie Fire Statement
November 8, 2017
Paradise Papers: Millions of Leaked Docs Reveal Shady Ties & Tax Evasion by Trump’s Inner Circle
October 11, 2017
Breaking News Story From CounterPunch TV!
October 4, 2017
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Refugee
October 3, 2017
Tupac Shakur on Life and Death
September 30, 2017
Patti Smith: People Have the Power
September 28, 2017
Why Public Transportation Sucks in the US
September 27, 2017
Dave Zirin on Trump and the NFL Protests
September 25, 2017
Charles Bradley – The World (Is Going Up In Flames)
September 23, 2017
Blow Up The Outside World – Soundgarden
September 23, 2017
Vietnam Full Disclosure
September 21, 2017
William Shatner “Sings” ‘Rocket Man’ (1978)
September 20, 2017
Pink Floyd Founder Roger Waters: BDS is One of “Most Admirable” Displays of Resistance in the World
September 19, 2017
Harry Dean Stanton Discusses Life, Movies, Music & The Void
September 16, 2017
Otis Rush: I Can’t Quit You Baby
September 14, 2017
While Hurricanes Ravage US, Trump Pushes LNG Exports
September 13, 2017
Ajamu Baraka on Law and Disorder Radio
September 11, 2017
Corporate Democrats Have a Vested Interest in Not Listening to Workers
September 8, 2017
Eddie Vedder, Out of Sand
September 7, 2017