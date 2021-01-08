FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
January 8, 2021

The Sacred Formula 

by

Now this will sound odd,
Insane, perhaps
But it’s simply the truth
Of the code;
Among others
The legal code
From codex, from caudex
That’s Latin for tree trunk

The two tree trunks

The two trees in the garden:

Life, or Physis —
Physician, the healer —
And the tree of dogma
Two trees with two laws
Nomos’ and Physis’
But which is the true law?
Which is justice?
And justice, the word, is from ious

Did you know
Which means sacred formula
Yup

Look it up
Ious, like yos — health in Vedic
The healer, physician, Physis, Salus

Contra Nomos — the order
Of the shepherd, exploiter, imperialist

Source of pandemics, and poverty
Destroyer of ease
The two trees in the garden
Two codes
Two roads

Economy or ecology

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

