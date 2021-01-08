The Sacred Formula
Now this will sound odd,
Insane, perhaps
But it’s simply the truth
Of the code;
Among others
The legal code
From codex, from caudex
That’s Latin for tree trunk
The two tree trunks
The two trees in the garden:
Life, or Physis —
Physician, the healer —
And the tree of dogma
Two trees with two laws
Nomos’ and Physis’
But which is the true law?
Which is justice?
And justice, the word, is from ious
Did you know
Which means sacred formula
Yup
Look it up
Ious, like yos — health in Vedic
The healer, physician, Physis, Salus
Contra Nomos — the order
Of the shepherd, exploiter, imperialist
Source of pandemics, and poverty
Destroyer of ease
The two trees in the garden
Two codes
Two roads
Economy or ecology