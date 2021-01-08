by

The Sacred Formula

Now this will sound odd,

Insane, perhaps

But it’s simply the truth

Of the code;

Among others

The legal code

From codex, from caudex

That’s Latin for tree trunk

The two tree trunks

The two trees in the garden:

Life, or Physis —

Physician, the healer —

And the tree of dogma

Two trees with two laws

Nomos’ and Physis’

But which is the true law?

Which is justice?

And justice, the word, is from ious

Did you know

Which means sacred formula

Yup

Look it up

Ious, like yos — health in Vedic

The healer, physician, Physis, Salus

Contra Nomos — the order

Of the shepherd, exploiter, imperialist

Source of pandemics, and poverty

Destroyer of ease

The two trees in the garden

Two codes

Two roads

Economy or ecology