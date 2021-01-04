by

The Invisible Shepherd

Happy Twenty Twenty-one

We need to hit the pharmacy

and pick up some free calendars —

the word you know’s from Latin

calendarium, account book

that’s a book of debts

and book’s from beech

the tree of death — but, seriously

Economy, the Nomos, springs

Instead from trees of dogma

All of which’ll grow into a labyrinth

An invisible shepherd

That shepherds you through —

Nomos, from nemein, land capture

For pasture

The nomeus, the shepherd, is a colonizer

Exploiter of earth and sheep alike

Spreader of strife, and disease,

Polluting and looting

Your skin, your eyes

The other tree, of Physis,

Is the tree of life, the tree of ease

Whose leaves, says John of Patmos,

Are the medicine of the people

And just as Nomos pollutes the land

And poisons skies and seas

Physis, physician, the healer, as the remedy

Spreads ease and frees

This desecrated Eden