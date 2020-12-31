Booked Up: the 25 Best Books of 2020

by

Baseless: My Search for Secrets in the Ruins of the Freedom of Information Act

Nicholson Baker

(Penguin Press)

The Jakarta Method: Washington’s Anticommunist Crusade and the Mass Murder Program that Shaped Our World

Vincent Bevins

(Public Affairs Books)

Fallout: The Hiroshima Cover-up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World

Lesley M.M. Blume

(Simon & Schuster)

One Two Three Four: the Beatles in Time

Craig Brown

(Fourth Estate)

Tacky’s Revolt: the Story of an Atlantic Slave War

Vincent Brown

(Belknap Press)

War in the Age of Trump

Patrick Cockburn

(Verso)

The Green New Deal and Beyond

Stan Cox

(City Lights)

Set the Night on Fire: LA in the Sixties

Mike Davis and Jon Weiner

(Verso)

Desert Notebooks: a Roadmap for the End of Time

Ben Ehrenreich

(CounterPoint)

The Return of Nature: Socialism and Ecology

John Bellamy Foster

(Monthly Review Press)

Fathoms: the World in the Whale

Rebecca Giggs

(Simon & Schuster)

Ornette Coleman: the Territory and the Adventure

Maria Golia

(Reaction Books)

Human Shields: A History of People in the Line of Fire

Neve Gordon and Nicola Perugini

(University of California)

We Still Here: Pandemic, Policing, Protest & Possibility

Marc Lamont Hill

(Haymarket)

The Future Earth: A Radical Vision for What’s Possible in the Age of Warming

Eric Holthaus

(HarperOne)

The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century

Gerald Horne

(Monthly Review Press)

Sinews of War and Trade: Shipping and Capitalism in the Arabian Peninsula

Laleh Khalili

(Verso)

Who Killed Berta Caceres?: Dams, Death Squads, and an Indigenous Defender’s Battle for the Planet

Nina Lakhani

(Verso)

Perilous Bounty: the Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It

Tom Philpott

(Bloomsbury)

Oak Flat: a Fight for Sacred Land in the American West

Lauren Redniss

(Random House)

Chasing the Light: Writing Directing and Surviving Platoon, Midnight Express, Scarface, Salvador and the Movie Game

Oliver Stone

(Houghton Mifflin)

Dead Epidemiologists: On the Origins of COVID

Rob Wallace

(Monthly Review Press)

The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Days of Hollywood

Sam Wesson

(Macmillan)

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About #MeToo

JoAnn Wypijewski

(Verso)

Hellfire From Paradise Ranch: On the Frontlines of Drone Warfare

Joshua Zulaika

(University of California Press)