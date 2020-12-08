Articles
December 8, 2020
CP Editor
Jim Crow Joe
The Moroccan Monarchy’s War on Journalism
Iran on Four Wheels
How We Burned Through a Whole Hemisphere in Just 500 Years
JFK and Mary Meyer
December 08, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Gangsterism as Foreign Policy: Assassinations are Becoming the New Norm
James Bovard
Barack Obama and the Death of Idealism
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Why Jeh Johnson Would Be a Better Defense Secretary Than Michèle Flournoy
Richard C. Gross
America’s Dark Side
Sam Pizzigati
Progressive Analysts with a President’s Ear: Nice, But Not Nearly Enough
Matthew Hoh
Keep Active, Fight Hard and Wear a Damn Mask
Ralph Nader
Action for Change Starts in Congress
Ramzy Baroud
Debunking the ‘Opium of the People’ Maxim: Football is about Politics and Class Struggle
Binoy Kampmark
Trump Exits Somalia
Beth Geglia
As Private Cities Advance in Honduras, Hondurans Renew Their Opposition
Daniel Lazare
Why Biden was Also a Target in the Assassination of Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist
Mike Hastie
Keeping the Horrible Alive
CounterPunch News Service
Sea Shepherd Research Mission Discovers Possible New Species of Whale in Mexico
December 07, 2020
Michael T. Klare
Trump’s Pernicious Military Legacy
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Biden Should Forgive Billions in Student Debt
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Countering Trump’s Assaults on the Natural World: a Word of Advice to Biden
Walden Bello
The Biden Presidency: a New Era or a Fragile Interregnum?
Binoy Kampmark
Jab Me If You Can: How Political Endorsements Defeat Vaccinations
Dave Lindorff
For the US in Afghanistan’s Endless War, Surrender is Apparently Not an Option
John P. Geyman
Toward a ‘New Normal’ in Post-Covid U. S. Health Care
John Perry
How Progressive Media Promoted a False Story of ‘Conflict Beef’ From Nicaragua
Thomas Knapp
The Most Dangerous Thing About Marijuana
Dean Baker
Why Contrary to Normal Patterns, the Workweek has Actually Gotten Longer in the Pandemic Recession
Howard Lisnoff
Saturn Devours His Own
Mike Garrity
The Whitebark Pine Needs Your Help
George Wuerthner
Massacre in Thunder Basin: Forest Service Seeks License to Kill Prairie Dogs
December 04, 2020
Tony McKenna
Death of a Liberal and Black Lives Matter
Rob Urie
Liberalism, Class and the Politics of Austerity
Eve Ottenberg
Ending America’s Forever Wars
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Let’s Get Small
Daniel Giovanaz
How 800 Families Descended From Slaves Could Be Pushed Out by a Bolsonaro-U.S. Base Deal in Brazil
Ajamu Baraka
Will This Be the Radicalization of Black Lives Matter?
Paul Street
Simon Says
Ramzy Baroud
The King’s Man: Blinken’s Appointment Reassures Israel that Little Will Change under Biden
Jeffrey Sommers
Against the Center: the Past and Future of Donald Trump
Aakanksha
“Everyone Knows What Happens Here to Girls”: the Plight the Children of Mumbai’s Sex Workers During the COVID Lockdown
Scott Weinstein
How Racist Capitalism Fuels COVID
Andrew Levine
What Biden Could Be Good For
Ron Jacobs
Biographies of a Revolutionary Moment
Louis Proyect
Paul Robeson, Artist as Revolutionary
Harry Blain
America’s Lame Duck Period is Palestine’s Nightmare
Nicolas J S Davies
Eisenhower’s Ghost Haunts Biden’s Foreign Policy Team
Ishmael Reed
The Death and Resurrection of a “Cult” Poet
Joseph Natoli
Trying to Repair a Room in a House Still Burning
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
House Hearing: Wall Street Gets Bailed Out by Fed; Main Street Gets Sold Out