Transition Heartache
(With apologies to Billie Holiday)
Transition heartache, president-elect
Transition heartache, you’re the one Obama sent
I hoped and I prayed, that you’d win the day
But now that you’re here, my love’s gone ‘way
With Blinkin and Haines, more warships and drones
With Kerry there’s oil, and more fracking I moan,
Now every day, I read the Times and am blue
Transition heartache, what’s new?
Stop failing me now
Can’t take it no how
Just throw me a bone
Give Sanders a drive
At Labor he’d thrive
Transition heartache, president-elect
Transition heartache, you’re the one Obama sent
I hoped and I prayed, that you’d win the day
But now that you’re here, my love’s gone ‘way’