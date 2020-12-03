FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
December 3, 2020

Transition Heartache

by

Transition Heartache
(With apologies to Billie Holiday)

Transition heartache, president-elect
Transition heartache, you’re the one Obama sent
I hoped and I prayed, that you’d win the day
But now that you’re here, my love’s gone ‘way

With Blinkin and Haines, more warships and drones
With Kerry there’s oil, and more fracking I moan,
Now every day, I read the Times and am blue
Transition heartache, what’s new?

Stop failing me now
Can’t take it no how
Just throw me a bone
Give Sanders a drive
At Labor he’d thrive

Transition heartache, president-elect
Transition heartache, you’re the one Obama sent
I hoped and I prayed, that you’d win the day
But now that you’re here, my love’s gone ‘way’

Stephen F. Eisenman is Professor of Art History at Northwestern University and the author of The Abu Ghraib Effect (Reaktion, 2007), and The Cry of Nature: Art and the Making of Animal Rights (Reaktion, 2015) among other books. His American Fascism Now, with Sue Coe, has just been published by Rotland Press. Eisenman is also co-founder of the non-profit, Anthropocene Alliance.

FacebookTwitterRedditEmail