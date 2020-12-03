by

Transition Heartache

(With apologies to Billie Holiday)

Transition heartache, president-elect

Transition heartache, you’re the one Obama sent

I hoped and I prayed, that you’d win the day

But now that you’re here, my love’s gone ‘way

With Blinkin and Haines, more warships and drones

With Kerry there’s oil, and more fracking I moan,

Now every day, I read the Times and am blue

Transition heartache, what’s new?

Stop failing me now

Can’t take it no how

Just throw me a bone

Give Sanders a drive

At Labor he’d thrive

Transition heartache, president-elect

Transition heartache, you’re the one Obama sent

I hoped and I prayed, that you’d win the day

But now that you’re here, my love’s gone ‘way’