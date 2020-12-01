Articles
December 1, 2020
by
CP Editor
Iran on Four Wheels
How We Burned Through a Whole Hemisphere in Just 500 Years
JFK and Mary Meyer
A Man-Child in A Promised Land
An American Amazon?
December 01, 2020
Ron Jacobs
We Know Joe
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Worst Crime Must Not be Forgotten
Norman Solomon
Some Liberals and Arms-Control Experts are Cheering for War Profiteers to Be in Biden’s Cabinet
Lawrence Davidson
A Near Miss with Despotic Selfishness
Colin Todhunter
Dispossession and Imperialism Repackaged as “Feeding the World”
Raouf Halaby
Don’t Fall for Pimping Pompeo’s Promises
John Kendall Hawkins
What Are We Gonna Do Now to Save Our Democracy?
Jonah Raskin
SF’s New DA, Chesa Boudin, Battles Criminal Injustice System on Two Fronts
Lawrence Wittner
Is the Nationalist Tide Receding?
David Parsons
Federal Grazing Fees: the Hidden Subsidy
David Rovics
Open Letter to My Landlord: The Word of the Month is “Renegotiation”
November 30, 2020
Jonathan Cook
The Planet Cannot Heal Until We Rip the Mask Off the West’s War Machine
William Hartung – Mandy Smithburger
Shrinking the Pentagon
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
Will the World Community Condemn the Murder of Iran’s Nuclear Scientist?
Susan Roberts
“Live Without Dead Time:” Guy Debord’s Last Shot
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
The Center Cannot Hold: Biden and the Challenge for Progressives
Sam Pizzigati
The Rich are Cheering Wall Street’s Latest Records. Americans of Modest Means are Draining 401(k)s
Peter Mayo
The Subaltern Hero: Maradona’s Legacy
Richard C. Gross
Legacy
Greta Anderson
What Does Coexistence with Large Carnivores Actually Mean?
Binoy Kampmark
Biden’s Promise: America is Back(wards)
John Feffer
Who Needs Zombies When We Have Republicans?
James Haught
Is 2020 a Watershed?
Daniel Lazare
The End is in Sight
Jim Britell
Bob Marshall’s Long-Lost Arguments for Wilderness
Chelli Stanley
2020: The End of “American Thanksgiving”
CounterPunch News Service
Verso Books Wins Voluntary Recognition, Joins the Washington-Baltimore NewsGuild
Weekend Edition
November 27, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jack Z. Bratich
Siege the Day: QAnon, Trumpist Blockages, and the Logistics of Spiritual Warfare
Andrew Levine
Forward Into the Past
Chuck Churchill
Lookout for Karl Marx!
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Dumb All Over, Again
Vijay Prashad
Why Imperialism is Obsolete in Latin America
David Schultz
Trump and a Republic That We Could not Keep
Paul Street
Why COVID-19 Granted the U.S. Most Favored Nation Status
Cesar Chelala
Maradona, Soccer’s God has Died
Roger Harris
US Intervenes as Venezuela Prepares for High Stakes Election
Paul Atwood
On to Normalcy
Pete Dolack
Far From a Change, RCEP Agreement is More Capitalism as Usual
John Pilger
Britain’s Class War on Children
Robert Koehler
A New World is Possible
Ralph Nader
Biden Needs To Report Trump’s Wreckage in Executive Branch as Markers
Ramzy Baroud
Expansion and Mass Eviction: Israel ‘Takes Advantage’ of Trump’s Remaining Days in Office
Erik Molvar
The Focus on Wild Horses Distracts From the Massive Damage Caused by the Livestock Industry
Dave Lindorff
Covid Under Biden: What Can be Done?
Sonali Kolhatkar
Will Biden Ensure My Family is Reunited?