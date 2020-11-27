Articles
November 27, 2020
What is Happening in the United States
by
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
November 27, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jack Z. Bratich
Siege the Day: QAnon, Trumpist Blockages, and the Logistics of Spiritual Warfare
Andrew Levine
Forward Into the Past
Chuck Churchill
Lookout for Karl Marx!
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Dumb All Over, Again
Vijay Prashad
Why Imperialism is Obsolete in Latin America
David Schultz
Trump and a Republic That We Could not Keep
Paul Street
Why COVID-19 Granted the U.S. Most Favored Nation Status
Cesar Chelala
Maradona, Soccer’s God has Died
Roger Harris
US Intervenes as Venezuela Prepares for High Stakes Election
Paul Atwood
On to Normalcy
Pete Dolack
Far From a Change, RCEP Agreement is More Capitalism as Usual
John Pilger
Britain’s Class War on Children
Robert Koehler
A New World is Possible
Ralph Nader
Biden Needs To Report Trump’s Wreckage in Executive Branch as Markers
Ramzy Baroud
Expansion and Mass Eviction: Israel ‘Takes Advantage’ of Trump’s Remaining Days in Office
Erik Molvar
The Focus on Wild Horses Distracts From the Massive Damage Caused by the Livestock Industry
Dave Lindorff
Covid Under Biden: What Can be Done?
Sonali Kolhatkar
Will Biden Ensure My Family is Reunited?
Eve Ottenberg
Maduro’s Government and the Left
Louis Proyect
The Rise of Black Power in Britain
Tom Clifford
China Stabilizes as the West Dithers
Binoy Kampmark
Keeping the Empire Running: Britain’s Global Military Footprint
Danny Shaw – William Camacaro
Maradona: the Bolivarian Soccer Genius
Nelson Valdes
The Road Less Traveled: Cuba and Black America
Nick Pemberton
Channeling Mad Men On Black Friday
John Kendall Hawkins
Failed States of Conscience
Gary Olson
An Open Letter to Trump Voters
Ron Jacobs
The Lies of Faith and Youth’s Search for Meaning
Seth Sandronsky
The Plight of Blue-Collar Temp Workers
Robert Fantina
Tlaib, Palestine and Israel
Jack Rasmus
Mnuchin’s Treasury Department Shelves $455 Billion in Unspent Stimulus
James Rothenberg
Real Platitudes from a Fake Democracy
Yogesh Jain
How the Privatization of Medicine in India Is Accelerating Its COVID-19 Death Toll
Ted Rall
Hey, Joe! Here Are Our Demands
Claire Chadwick
I Got COVID at Work. I Won’t be the Last One
Nicky Reid
Dear Orange Man Bad: An Open Letter From the Enemy of Your Enemy
Giorgio Cafiero
New Strategies for the Left on a Global Scale
Kim C. Domenico
Where is Authority for Inclusivity?
Christopher Brauchli
The Pardon of Corn
Stephen Martin
Short Dialogue between Hyman and Phil in Opposition to Neoliberalists – With Apologies to Berkeley
Chad Nelson
Escaping the Armed Madhouse
David Yearsley
Thanksgiving à la Mode
November 26, 2020
Kathy Kelly
Like a Rocket in the Garden: the Unending War in Afghanistan
Paul Street
No Victory Dance: Eight Reasons
Jeff Klein
Can We Build a Progressive Future If We Dismiss a Large Part of the Working Class?