November 20, 2020
The US Has Been Moving Toward Fascism Since Goldwater
by
CP Editor
Free Speech Under Siege
Fascism, Trumpism and the Future
Don’t Let Up: Fascism isn’t Dead Yet
Liberal Capitalism is Dead
Dumping Fukushima’s Water into the Ocean
Weekend Edition
November 20, 2020
Friday - Sunday
John Davis
The Nation’s New Crime Boss
Matthew Stevenson
The Lost Art of the Steal
Rob Urie
Democrats and the Canard of ‘Too Far Left’
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Gang That Couldn’t Sue Straight
Eve Ottenberg
Pandemic and Presidential Recriminations
Jonathan Cook
“I Am Greta” isn’t About Climate Change. It’s About the Elusiveness of Sanity in an Insane World
Paul Street
The Real v. the Liberal Fantasy Obama Presidency: Two Excerpts from Hollow Resistance: Obama, Trump, and the Politics of Appeasement
Richard C. Gross
The Decline
Lee Camp
Despite Media Blackout – The Elections Proved Americans Are Done With The Drug War
Robert Hunziker
Expert IPCC Reviewer Speaks Out
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Ten Foreign Policy Fiascos Biden Can Fix on Day One
Andrew Levine
What’s Up With Trump?
Joseph Natoli
Rules of Engagement
Rev. William Alberts
“One Nation, Indivisible, Under God . . .” But Whose God?
Nicky Reid
Why Artsakh Still Matters to American Anarchism
Ted Rall
Why The Democrats Keep Losing
Ron Jacobs
The Chemist and the Conman vs. the DEA
Ramzy Baroud
As Israel Destroys EU Projects in Palestine, European Foreign Policy Remains Impotent
Scott Remer
Incrementalism: Change You Can’t Believe In
Binoy Kampmark
COVID Offices and the Religion of Remote Work
Tom Clifford
Who Lost China This Time?
David Stansfield
American Exceptionalism?
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Vets and VA Workers Are MIA From Biden Transition
Nick Pemberton
Crime Bill Biden Will Let Trump Walk
Robert Koehler
Beyond Simplistic ‘Peace’
Peter Montague
Why Did So Many White People Vote for “Burn It Down” Trumpism?
Graham Peebles
Ethiopia: Death and Despair as Divisions Erupt Into Violent Conflict
Andrew Moss
Fighting Covid by Empowering Workers
John Feffer
There’s No Returning to Normal After Trump
Rob Okun
Time for a Losers’ Presidential Intervention
Ron Forthofer
The Future is in Our Hands
Tracey L. Rogers
Biden Owes His Victory to Black Voters, Will Return the Favor
Olivia Alperstein
Don’t Trash the Affordable Care Act, Expand It
Jill Richardson
We Need a Safety Net for Parents
Paul Gilk
Chummy in the Park
John Kendall Hawkins
Riffin’ Jazzy Jukin’: Bernard-Henri Lévy Scourges Mad King Corona
Stephen Martin
Aspects the Usurious Heartbeat of Corporatist Darkness Much as Pleasure Dome Perverse
David Yearsley
First, the Good Newes
November 19, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Why Biden Will Keep the U.S.-Imposed Cold War Rolling
W. T. Whitney
The US Working Class Meets the Elections and Loses Ground
John P. Geyman
Beyond COVID-19: the Power Struggle Over Alternatives for Health Care Reform
Erik Molvar
Why Red States Want to Seize Control of the Endangered Species Act
George Ochenski
Time to End Trump’s Incredible Damage to Our Nation
Jeff Cohen
Time for Biden to Follow the Science
Liz Theoharis
The New Politics of the Poor in Joe Biden’s (and Mitch McConnell’s) USA