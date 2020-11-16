Articles
November 16, 2020
Zappa – Official Trailer
by
CP Editor
November 16, 2020
Lawrence Davidson
Insulting Islam: an Encore for Charlie Hebdo
Paul Street
This Regime Must Go NOW: Three Reasons
Ralph Nader
Trump’s Ongoing Crime Wave Requires a Special Prosecutor
Richard C. Gross
Trump AWOL
Peter Bohmer
What Should We Do Now?
Lance Olsen
An Awkward Era for the Commercial Timber Industry
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s Game
Dean Baker
Lowering the Bar on Success: Megan McArdle on Drug Development
Howard Lisnoff
The Man From Central Casting
Jake Johnston – Kira Paulemon
At Odds with Haitian Presidency, a Government Watchdog is Weakened by Executive Decree
George Wuerthner
Protecting the Northern Yellowstone Ecosystem
Alvaro Huerta
In Memory of the Juan Gómez-Quiñones: Chicano Scholar, Activist and Poet
Elliot Sperber
Moses’ Logos
Weekend Edition
November 13, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: After/Math
Linda Pentz Gunter
In Promoting New Nuclear Power, Biden-Harris Back Fiction Over Science
Stanley L. Cohen
Hey Joe: a Memo to Biden on Palestine
Melvin Goodman
Revisiting “Seven Days in May”
Rob Urie
The Problem of Capitalist Politics, Nukes and Climate Change Edition
Matthew Stevenson
Trump’s Reichstag Fire
Paul Street
F*#k the Trumpenleft and Obama Too
Eve Ottenberg
Covid Ignoramuses
Andrew Levine
Damn Moderates
David Yearsley
Campus Pandemics, Then and Now
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Elite: Dark Nights Rising
Vijay Prashad
Biden Should Shake Hands With Nicolás Maduro
Ramzy Baroud
‘Playing for Time’: The Non-Strategy of Mahmoud Abbas
Leia Barnett
On Losing and Winning
Joseph Natoli
The 77/72* Phenomenal World Divide
John Feffer
America Rejoins the World?
Daniel Warner
Can Multinationals be Responsible?
Nick Pemberton
Against Populism ?
Vincent Emanuele
COVID Horror: The Holiday Edition
Cory Gunkel
Blame the Democrats, Not Socialism
Binoy Kampmark
Hologram Daddies and Posthumous Molestation
Edward Hunt
Trump Moves to Involve U.S. Businesses and Academics in the Occupation of Palestine
Victor Grossman
Airports and Rallies
Thomas Stephens
In Detroit; In America
Katharine Wilkinson
Putting Out Wildfires, Now and Tomorrow
Missy Comley Beattie
The Biggest Loser
Brian Wakamo
14 Successful Ballot Initiatives to Reduce Inequality
Judith Deutsch
Child Emergency: Souls in ICE
Thomas Knapp
America in Transition: Why I’m Not Worried About the Biden/Harris “Gun Control” Talk
Martha Rosenberg
Mink Strains of Covid Show the Potential Folly of a Vaccine
Graham Peebles
The Tide is Turning: Change and the Coming of Maitreya
Emily James
Teachers are on a Tightrope With No Safety Net