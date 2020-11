by

Moses’ Logos

The logos, the logue

The Decalogue — the rod

The shepherd, the pastor,

The master

Whose rod is a branch

Of the tree of knowledge

Of good and evil

Of dogma, unyielding, inflexible,

Stiff

But let’s not forget, for Moses to rupture

The Pharaoh’s law

His rod became a snake, a branch

Alive and lithe

Of the tree of life

The serpent encoiled around the rod

Restricts what fasces amplifies

Ex hodos

The road’s out, not back