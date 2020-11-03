A crowd-sourced song … with sincere apologies to Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Bright copper spray tans and cameras a’rolling.
Dissing reporters and Internet trolling.
Deducting fake losses – hey, who taxes kings?
These are a few of his favorite things.
Greasy cheeseburgers in wax-paper wrappers.
Maundering speeches for zombie-eyed clappers.
Coulter and Ingraham and bottle-blonde flings
These are a few of his favorite things.
Golfin’ and hairspray and Treasury lootin’.
Hangin’ with fascists and Vladimir Putin.
Slippery dealings that all go ka-ching
These are a few of his favorite things.
When the Dems bite,
When DAs call,
When he’s feeling sad.
He simply starts tweeting
Some slanderous thing
And then he won’t feel … so bad.
Migrants deported and kids put in cages.
Billionaires thriving midst declining wages.
Dog whistles aimed at the rabid right wing
These are a few of his favorite things.
Summoning folks to a Super Spread rally.
Then publicly pissing on Martha McSally.
Throwing out votes in the states that are swing,
These are a few of his favorite things.
When the polls tank,
When the aides leak,
When he’s feeling sad.
He simply starts tweeting
Some mendacious thing
And then he won’t feel … so bad.
Written by the Unemployed Satirists Guild of Chicago. Assembled by Nate Herman and Hugh Iglarsh, who can be contacted at hiiglarsh@hotmail.com. Credits to Terry Sullivan, Rick Weiland and Freddie Levin.