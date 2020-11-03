by

A crowd-sourced song … with sincere apologies to Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Bright copper spray tans and cameras a’rolling.

Dissing reporters and Internet trolling.

Deducting fake losses – hey, who taxes kings?

These are a few of his favorite things.

Greasy cheeseburgers in wax-paper wrappers.

Maundering speeches for zombie-eyed clappers.

Coulter and Ingraham and bottle-blonde flings

These are a few of his favorite things.

Golfin’ and hairspray and Treasury lootin’.

Hangin’ with fascists and Vladimir Putin.

Slippery dealings that all go ka-ching

These are a few of his favorite things.

When the Dems bite,

When DAs call,

When he’s feeling sad.

He simply starts tweeting

Some slanderous thing

And then he won’t feel … so bad.

Migrants deported and kids put in cages.

Billionaires thriving midst declining wages.

Dog whistles aimed at the rabid right wing

These are a few of his favorite things.

Summoning folks to a Super Spread rally.

Then publicly pissing on Martha McSally.

Throwing out votes in the states that are swing,

These are a few of his favorite things.

When the polls tank,

When the aides leak,

When he’s feeling sad.

He simply starts tweeting

Some mendacious thing

And then he won’t feel … so bad.

Written by the Unemployed Satirists Guild of Chicago. Assembled by Nate Herman and Hugh Iglarsh, who can be contacted at hiiglarsh@hotmail.com. Credits to Terry Sullivan, Rick Weiland and Freddie Levin.