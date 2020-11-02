by

Trees of Death

In the center of the garden

Grow two trees

The trees of life and knowledge

Of good and evil

Sparkling with fruit — the ancient Ionians

Might know the two

as Physis and Nomos

Nature and custom

Physis, physician, and Nomos,

The shepherd, the nomeus

And who is this nomeus?

What does he do?

What does he value

And think of as good?

Mutilates sheep, exploits,

Provides security

Protection, as the gangsters say

Se cura, the absence of care

No care, but knowledge

Of an instrumental sort

The healer’s, though,

A provider of care.

And Physis, which heals, and grows,

Becomes — as Adam and Eve

Eat fruit from the tree

Of knowledge

of good and evil

They feel instantly ashamed

And why would they get this idea?

Because it’s not knowledge at all,

But dogma

From this tree of death

Opposed to living thought

The tree of death,

Whose fruit is false law

Whose order destroys the true tree

Of ease, well-being, justice.

Which one’s fruits

do you distribute