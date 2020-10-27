The Planet is Liquid

by

The Planet’s a Liquid

The planet’s not solid, it’s liquid

That’s only developed a bit of a crust

The crusta, the bark

And beech, did you know,

Is the etymon of book

Just look

In the park at its bark, carved and scarred

Just south of the swings and the pull-up bars

The golden honey locust leaves

Drift to the dirt like confetti

As fish on the sidewalk flop

Off their table

And flap in the gutter, in motor oil

It’s said that youth is wasted on the young

But a far more insidious problem

Concerns adults and adulthood

Who could accomplish such beautiful things

But are just too damn dumb, and frightened,

and mean, with no imagination

Veering off track —

The trek, the tract, the traction, the action

The way one’ll move

And where’ll that take you

The beech and the book; the tree of life,

Whose roots stretch into the essence of time

The rime, the blind blonde

The Gorgon’s viola

The purple pigeon pecking pizza

Crust, crossed stars, the sun

Setting down into the subway station — disillusion

as liberation