by

Glück Glück Glück

They say what they want

Is law and order —

Either pleonasm or oxymoron —

Though, really, they only want order

By which they mean murder

And some folks believe

That a murder of crows

Should henceforth be known

As crow crews

Glück, says the chicken

Glück Glück Glück

To this day still thrilled

That that zeppelin blew up

The large, orange ape

Who couldn’t escape

From the flames

Burnt black as a crow crew

Hindenburg, Paul

back in 1919

Who entered Berlin

Like a mowing machine

Slicing the meat-grass —

And, yes

Evictions, too, are obstacles

to health, to ease,

And, so, sow disease

As opposed to the true law

That says housing’s free

And such obvious things

As: don’t poison that stream

And: don’t go mistaking

The means and the ends

My friends

Don’tcha know?

Are you too scared to look?

It’s worse if you don’t