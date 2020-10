by

State of the Union

White-tailed deer, and bears

How many are out there

On shoulders of highways

Shredded to pieces by cars

Dead birds litter boulevards

Rich folks are leaving the city

in droves

Abandoning furniture,

hardly-worn clothes

The thrift shops are full

As far as I can tell

The bakeries are doing well

Seeds sprinkle still

From hardened, grey flowers

And grow, or may

A jacket discolored from acid rain

A trio plays

Cards in the park

On a box

Their green glass and clear

Plastic bottle filled carts

Encircle them like camels

As we stand on the grass

And wait, and watch

the Space Station pass

As wires twitch and pipes

Leak gas

The buildings are time bombs

Kaboom!

The continent, too