October 3, 2020
COVID-19 Rocks the White House
by
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
October 02, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Zoltan Grossman
Why Far-Right Paramilitaries are Not Just “Vigilantes”
Tim McDevitt
A Lesser Man: the Fight to Save Breitenbush
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Crosstalk Hurricane
Jonathan Cook
Why is the World Going to Hell?
David Rosen
Police Violence: Institutionalized Terrorism
T.J. Coles
Military Bases on the Moon: U.S. Plans to Weaponize the Earth’s Satellite
Timothy Erik Strom – John Pilger
Eyewitness to the Agony of Julian Assange
Andrew Levine
Trump Can’t Do That, Can He?
Rob Urie
Election to Nowhere
Zarefah Baroud
The Leahy Laws: Why Biden’s Promise to Israel is Illegal
Matthew Stevenson
Don and Joe Play Talk Radio
Richard C. Gross
Trump is a Hoax, Fake News
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Abuse of Power, Breaching Attorney-Client Privilege and Adjournment
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Two Years After Khashoggi’s Murder, Why is America Still An Accomplice to MBS’s Crimes?
Wafaa Aludaini - Ramzy Baroud
We Are the Children of Gaza: The Poet, the Fashionista and the Footballer
Robert Hunziker
Kiss the Amazon Rainforest Goodbye
Eve Ottenberg
How the U.S. Military Deformed Science
Joseph Natoli
Something Far Out of the Norm is Liable to Happen
Peter C. Reynolds
The Supreme Male Head Unmasked
Louis Proyect
Trump, the Culture Wars and the Left
Dana Ward – Paul Messersmith-Glavin
Why Anarchism is Dangerous
Mark Friedman
LA Sheriffs Attack Compton Protestors, Arrest KPCC Journalist
Ron Jacobs
The Third World War, Illustrated
Ipek S. Burnett
The Presidential Debate: A Violent Spectacle
Serge Halimi
Independent Only in Name
Paul Edwards
Full Disclosure
Victor Grossman
Thirty Years of a Unified Germany
Dave Lindorff
Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country and NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump is Likely to Lose
Phyllis Bennis
The Pentagon Took PPE Money and Bought Weapons
Erik Molvar
With Pendley Toppled, the Alt-Right’s Public Land Agenda Starts to Crumble
Dean Baker
How Patent Monopolies in Prescription Drugs Cause Corruption
Sean Reynolds
‘Round Midnight
Maria Paez Victor
Do Canadians Know?
Chuck Collins
You Paid More in Federal Income Taxes Than Trump
Susan Block
Falwell Falls
Mike Hastie
Blinded by the Light: at the Portland Trump Rally
Brian Platt
Living in the Neoliberal Apocalypse
George Wuerthner
Targeted Livestock Grazing Won’t Preclude Large Wildfires
Cesar Chelala
Midas’ Lost Brother
Jill Richardson
The Great Irony Over Trump’s Taxes
Wim Laven
President Karen
Christopher Brauchli
Covid Epiphanies
Nicky Reid
A Marxist Joins the Libertarian Party
Ben Terrall
Surviving the Trump Autocracy
David Yearsley
Bach’s Final Audit
