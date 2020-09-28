Articles
September 28, 2020
by
CP Editor
Global Plastic
Cities and Green Orthodoxy
Biden’s Foreign Policy Advisors Show Loyalty to Israel, Defense Contractors
The CIA Book Publishing Operations
The Plot Against Libya
September 28, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Playing King
Paul Street
The Rolling Constitutional-Fascist Coup in the World’s Most Dangerous Nation
Andrew Levine
Morons R Us
Jonathan Cook
The Guardian’s Deceit-Riddled New Statement Betrays Both Julian Assange and Journalism
Linn Washington Jr.
Big Lies About Blacks From Bigot Boy
Sam Pizzigati
The Real Threat to Democracy: Concentrated Wealth
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Elections, Cracking Passwords and Failures of Proof
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Supreme Court Has Never Been Liberal
Chris Wright
A Despairing, Albeit Mercifully Brief, Rant
John Scales Avery
The Ecological Impact of Militarism
David Swanson
Two-Thirds of Presidential Debate Should Be About Militarism
Gene Glickman
The Fickle Finger of Fate Points; Republicans React
Ralph Nader
To Democratic Voters – Up Your Demands; To Trump Voters – See How He Didn’t Deliver for You
Dean Baker
CEO’s Maximize CEO Pay, Not Shareholder Returns
Elliot Sperber
Dental Records
Weekend Edition
September 25, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Simple Twists of Fate
Eve Ottenberg
Provocation on the High Seas: U.S. Naval Adventures Near the Shores of Russia, China and Iran
Vijay Prashad
Speaking to Cuban Doctors Who Heal the World
Martha Rosenberg
How Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations Fuel Pandemics
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinians Are Not Numbers: On the Future of the Palestinian Discourse
David Vine
The U.S. ‘War on Terror’ Has Displaced 37 Million People
Nick Turse
This Vanishing Moment and Our Vanishing Future
Mike Garrity
The Forest Service Not Only Loses Money Logging, It Makes Fires Worse
George Wuerthner
Climate Change is Responsible for Devastating Wildfires
W. T. Whitney
Hitting at Venezuela: the Colombia/US Axis
Neve Gordon
Redefining Anti-Semitism on Facebook
Louis Proyect
Myths of the White Working Class
Richard Moser
The Last Third Party to Win Waged Political Struggle with a “Revolutionary Reform.”
Sandy Smith-Nonini - Olivia Paschal
As COVID-19 hit Georgia Meatpacking Counties, Officials and Industry Shifted Blame
Ron Jacobs
Black Poetry and the Abolitionist Movement
Kavaljit Singh
COVID-19 and Sliding Indian Economy: What’s the Way Out?
Mike Miller
Two Capitalisms: a Challenge to Democratic Socialists, Social Democrats, Progressives and Welfare State Liberals
Dean Baker
It’s Not Vaccine Nationalism, It’s Vaccine Idiocy
Ben Rosenfeld
Amid the Chaos of the 2020 Presidential Race, Four House Contests Could Determine the Result Based on the 12th Amendment
M. G. Piety
The Larger Problem, or the Birth of Racism out of the Spirit of Musical Chairs
Jon Hochschartner
What is to Be Done for Animals
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Mental Health, Managed Risk and Publication Chronologies
David Rosen
Does It Really Matter Who Wins the Election?
Dennis Bernstein
The Extradition Trial of Julian Assange: an Interview With John Pilger
Jill Richardson
When Men Legally Controlled Women
Olivia Alperstein
Time to Put an End to the Nuclear Age
Prabhat Patnaik
Why Modi’s Government is Not Up to the Task
Chuckie Denison
Trump Lied to Heartland Workers
Ellen Moore – Jen Moore
When Police Repression is Not Enough: A U.S. Corporation is Suing Guatemala to Crush Local Mining Opposition
Ted Rall
Mail-in Balloting and Impending Doom
