September 26, 2020
by
CP Editor
Biden’s Foreign Policy Advisors Show Loyalty to Israel, Defense Contractors
The CIA Book Publishing Operations
The Plot Against Libya
‘Collateral Murder’
Yemen’s Unending War
Weekend Edition
September 25, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Simple Twists of Fate
Eve Ottenberg
Provocation on the High Seas: U.S. Naval Adventures Near the Shores of Russia, China and Iran
Vijay Prashad
Speaking to Cuban Doctors Who Heal the World
Martha Rosenberg
How Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations Fuel Pandemics
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinians Are Not Numbers: On the Future of the Palestinian Discourse
David Vine
The U.S. ‘War on Terror’ Has Displaced 37 Million People
Nick Turse
This Vanishing Moment and Our Vanishing Future
Mike Garrity
The Forest Service Not Only Loses Money Logging, It Makes Fires Worse
George Wuerthner
Climate Change is Responsible for Devastating Wildfires
W. T. Whitney
Hitting at Venezuela: the Colombia/US Axis
Neve Gordon
Redefining Anti-Semitism on Facebook
Louis Proyect
Myths of the White Working Class
Richard Moser
The Last Third Party to Win Waged Political Struggle with a “Revolutionary Reform.”
Sandy Smith-Nonini - Olivia Paschal
As COVID-19 hit Georgia Meatpacking Counties, Officials and Industry Shifted Blame
Ron Jacobs
Black Poetry and the Abolitionist Movement
Kavaljit Singh
COVID-19 and Sliding Indian Economy: What’s the Way Out?
Mike Miller
Two Capitalisms: a Challenge to Democratic Socialists, Social Democrats, Progressives and Welfare State Liberals
Dean Baker
It’s Not Vaccine Nationalism, It’s Vaccine Idiocy
Ben Rosenfeld
Amid the Chaos of the 2020 Presidential Race, Four House Contests Could Determine the Result Based on the 12th Amendment
M. G. Piety
The Larger Problem, or the Birth of Racism out of the Spirit of Musical Chairs
Jon Hochschartner
What is to Be Done for Animals
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Mental Health, Managed Risk and Publication Chronologies
David Rosen
Does It Really Matter Who Wins the Election?
Dennis Bernstein
The Extradition Trial of Julian Assange: an Interview With John Pilger
Jill Richardson
When Men Legally Controlled Women
Olivia Alperstein
Time to Put an End to the Nuclear Age
Prabhat Patnaik
Why Modi’s Government is Not Up to the Task
Chuckie Denison
Trump Lied to Heartland Workers
Ellen Moore – Jen Moore
When Police Repression is Not Enough: A U.S. Corporation is Suing Guatemala to Crush Local Mining Opposition
Ted Rall
Mail-in Balloting and Impending Doom
Dave Lindorff
Me, My Congresswoman and the Terrorism Watch List
Lee Camp
What’s the Difference Between ‘Villain’ Assange & ‘Intrepid’ Woodward?
Michael Welton
Down in the Dirt With Bruno Latour
Ben Beachy
A New Plan to End the Unemployment Crisis
Thomas Knapp
Is Home Ownership Really the “American Dream?”
Christopher Brauchli
Ignorance is Bliss
Robert Hunziker
André Vltchek’s Sudden Death
Mitchell Zimmerman
Political Partisans in Black Robes
Thom Hartmann
The GOP Reshaped America to Hold Onto Power, Can the Dems Do the Same Thing to Save It?
Sophia Paslaski
Ginsburg Would Want Women to Fight, Not Despair
Robert Koehler
Election 2020: The Coming Chaos
Nicky Reid
A Radical Alternative to Whiteness
William Hughes
Camus: a Stranger No More
Laura Flanders
Mourn Justice Ginsburg, Fight to Close Irwin Detention Center
David Yearsley
Censorship, Curiosity and “Cuties”
