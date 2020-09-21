Articles
September 21, 2020
Unfenced | A Race to Keep the Red Desert Wild
by
CP Editor
Biden’s Foreign Policy Advisors Show Loyalty to Israel, Defense Contractors
The CIA Book Publishing Operations
The Plot Against Libya
‘Collateral Murder’
Yemen’s Unending War
September 22, 2020
Robby Sherwin
Righteous Rage
Thomas Knapp
Supreme Court: Playing for Time vs. Advise and Consent
Andrés Castro
Burning Torches in The Hood
September 21, 2020
Betty Medsger
The Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What to Learn From Her Successes and Failures
Dennis Bernstein
Kevin Cooper: Surviving Death Row and COVID-19 in San Quentin
Ralph Nader
Why Do Americans Give Away So Much Control to Corporations?
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Torture Testimonies, Offers of Pardon and Truth Telling
John Kendall Hawkins
Trump: The Novel Coronated Virus
David Rovics
Diary of a Smoke Refugee
John Feffer
Trump’s Scorched-Earth Policy
Sam Pizzigati
Remembering Ike, Our Unexpected Egalitarian
Bob Flax
The U.S. Government Should Be Supporting International Law—Not Undermining It
Dean Baker
Beyond Fighting the Last Trade War
Thom Hartmann
Trump’s Destruction of America Started With Reagan
Nick Licata
Bridging Individualism and Community to Sustain our Democracy
Ipek S. Burnett
In the Night Kitchen of the Next Election: a Parody
Weekend Edition
September 18, 2020
Friday - Sunday
John Davis
“Law and Order” vs. “Empathy and Healing”
Paul Street
For Real Resistance: The Fascist Trump-Barr Regime Can’t Simply Be Voted Out
Brian Cloughley
Be It Trump Or Biden, Iraq is Doomed
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Smoke on the Water, Lies Burning in the Sky
Richard C. Gross
Raising Fear
Eve Ottenberg
Surprise! Still No Economic Relief from Washington
George Wuerthner
Misinformation Raging Like Wildfire
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Can’t Live With ‘Em, Can’t Live Without ‘Em
John Laforge
Germany: US Nuclear Weapons Shamed in Nationwide Debate
Michael Donnelly
George Atiyeh, Opal Creek Champion
T.J. Coles
From Nukes to Northern Ireland: Breaking International Law is as English as Afternoon Tea
Roger Harris
Changing the Washington Guard: What a Democratic Sweep in November Portends
Stan Cox
Review of ‘Cuban Health Care: The Ongoing Revolution’ by Don Fitz
Ramzy Baroud
The ‘Desaparecidos’ of Palestine: Gantz Escalates Israel’s War on the Dead
Howie Hawkins
Are Environmentalists Too Compromised to Fight for Real Solutions?
Louis Proyect
Nature, Science and Revolutionary Struggle
Thomas Mountain
Poisonous Gas Not Tear Gas
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Diligent Redactions and Avoiding Harm
Nakiya Wakes
What the Flint Water Crisis Meant for My Family
Megan K. Seibert - William E. Rees
Enough is Enough: It’s Time for a Real Green New Deal
Ramor Ryan
Rum, Sodomy and the Lash
Mark Ashwill
Balancing Solidarity & Individualism in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond: a View from Vietnam
Daniel Warner
Watching Sports While the World Spins Out of Control
Robert Lipsyte
Taking the Next Knee: Is the Athlete Revolt Real and is It a Danger to Trump?
Colin Todhunter
Neoliberal Death Knell for Indian Agriculture
Michael Welton
Judge What I Say, Not What I Do: Yves Engler On Canada’s Foreign Policy
Shahid Mahmood
Remembering is Powerful
Joseph Miller
Amid the COVID Pandemic, Wall Street Sees an Opportunity to Privatize Public Schools
Mitchell Zimmerman
Trump Knew COVID Kills, He Just Didn’t Care
