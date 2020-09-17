Articles
September 17, 2020
“The Music Never Stopped” | Grateful Shred
by
CP Editor
September 17, 2020
Shakeer Rahman – Brendan McQuade
Police Bureaucracy and Abolition: Why Reforms Driven by Professionals will Renew State Oppression
Kenneth Surin
Could the Days of the Conventional Office Be Over?
Thomas Knapp
I Watched “Cuties” So You Wouldn’t Have to (But You Should)
Henry Giroux
Aligning Ignorance With Bigotry: Trump Attempts to Rewrite History
Jeff Mackler
Fact Checking Democratic and Republican Conventions
Medea Benjamin - Barry Summers
A “Persistent Eye in the Sky” Coming to a City Near You?
John G. Russell
Lies My Fuehrer Told Me
Dominick Dellasala
Logging Will Do Nothing to Help Us Out of This Mess
Sonali Kolhatkar
Fighting Fire With Fire: What Tribal People Know About Forest Ecosystems
Phil Mattera
Corporations That Have Been Fined More Than $13 Billion in Penalties for Misdeeds Have Pocketed COVID Bailouts
Jesse Jackson
Myths and Lies About Poverty in America
Brian Bensimon
The DHS is Trying to Tie US Activists to Foreign Movements — Here’s Why We Should be Skeptical
Binoy Kampmark
Rio Tinto Turns Cultural Vandal: the Destruction of the Juukan Gorge Caves
Mandy Smithberger
A Post-Coronavirus Economy Can No Longer Afford to Put the Pentagon First
George Ochenski
Enabling Trump’s Ongoing Disasters
Dean Baker
Robert Samuelson Hangs It up
September 16, 2020
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Anti-Racist Feminist and the Corporate CEO
Nicholas Levis
Conspiracy Panic
Ajamu Baraka
Will a Biden Foreign Policy Make a Difference for the World?
Mary Green Swig, Steven L. Swig, David A. Bergeron and Richard J. Eskow
How Were 46 Million People Trapped by Student Debt? The History of an Unfulfilled Promise
Steve Martinot
What Does It Mean to Act White?
Kevin Matthews
The True Facts About the Oregon Fires, With a Video Proving It
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Supermax Prisons and Special Administrative Measures
Sam Pizzigati
Why Don’t They Call You a Genius? You Don’t Have a Billion Dollars
Victor Grossman
Which Way, Germany?
Howard Lisnoff
The Spoils of War: Sexual Entitlement
Lawrence Reichard
Troubled Times at The Intercept
John Feffer
Trump and the Troops
Oscar Zambrano
Smoke and Mirrors in a World of Pain
James Haught
Watching Religion Die
Thomas Knapp
No One is “Mentally Fit” to be President
Dean Baker
Repeal Section 230 to Fix Facebook
Ron Jacobs
Nature and the Meaning of Truth
September 15, 2020
Richard C. Gross
‘American Carnage’ Unveiled
Vijay Prashad – John Ross
The Difference Between the U.S. and China’s Response to COVID-19 is Staggering
Patrick Cockburn
America’s War on Terror is the True Cause of Europe’s Refugee Crisis
Melvin Goodman
US Marine Corps: Semper Fi, But Why?
Kenn Orphan
American Imperialism and the Murder of Jennifer Laude
Mike Hastie
God, Guns, Bats, and Patriotism
John Kendall Hawkins
One Last Pressure Drop…and You’re Free
Manuel García, Jr.
Anthropogenic CO2 Emissions are Fate
Binoy Kampmark
Power Politics and Imperial Gambles
Jason Kirkpatrick
On the Lasting Influences of David Graeber
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s China Diversion
Evaggelos Vallianatos
On the Death of My Brother
