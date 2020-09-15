Ten Trump-Away Haiku
The most important
election of our lifetimes –
the planet’s future
Lies, lies and more lies
a man with no decency —
what happened to truth?
Nero fiddled
while Rome burned —
Trump watches Fox News
Who is smarter —
the very stable genius
or the virus?
The Germans thought they
could control their loud-mouthed clown —
turned out not so well
Contemplating
a second four-year term —
where to go?
He holds up a bible
upside down
and the words fall out
Using the White House
as a prop – worthy of Hitler
at Nuremberg
Chants of twelve more years
as if they can hardly wait
for democracy to end
In this election
vote as though the very future
were at stake