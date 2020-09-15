by

Ten Trump-Away Haiku

The most important

election of our lifetimes –

the planet’s future

Lies, lies and more lies

a man with no decency —

what happened to truth?

Nero fiddled

while Rome burned —

Trump watches Fox News

Who is smarter —

the very stable genius

or the virus?

The Germans thought they

could control their loud-mouthed clown —

turned out not so well

Contemplating

a second four-year term —

where to go?

He holds up a bible

upside down

and the words fall out

Using the White House

as a prop – worthy of Hitler

at Nuremberg

Chants of twelve more years

as if they can hardly wait

for democracy to end

In this election

vote as though the very future

were at stake