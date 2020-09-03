FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 3, 2020

Seven Shots in the Back: a Chant for Our Time

by

Seven shots in the back.
Seven shots in the back.
THAT’LL TEACH THE S.O.B.
TO TURN HIS F***’N BACK ON ME
Seven shots in the back.

Seven shots in the back
Seven shots in the back
WON’T THEY BE EXCITED
WON’T THEY BE GLAD
Seven shots in the back.

Seven shots in the back
Seven shots in the back
OF COURSE IN THE BACK
SO HE CAN’T FIGHT BACK
Seven shots in the back

Seven shots in the back
Seven shots in the back
IF IT SEEMS A BIT EXCESSIVE
WELL, HE’S THE ONE WHO’S BLACK
Seven shots in the back

Question for the young law enforcement man:
The first bullet did what we know bullets can.
But what were you thinkin’ when you sent the other six?
Was that for kicks?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:C. Douglas Lummis

New from
CounterPunch

September 03, 2020
C. Douglas Lummis
Seven Shots in the Back: a Chant for Our Time
September 02, 2020
Vijay Prashad
The U.S. is Determined to Make Julian Assange Pay for Exposing the Cruelty of Its War on Iraq
Melvin Goodman
The Twilight of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Shraddha Agarwal
“We Don’t Have a Home to Stay at Home:” the Plight of Nomadic Families During the Pandemic
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s High School Examinations Fiasco
Ron Jacobs
I Had a Knife and a Record, Too
Martha Rosenberg
The NRA’s Thrill Killers
Patrick Bond
Wallerstein Expanded the South African Independent Left’s Horizons
Howard Lisnoff
The Number of Homeless People is About to Skyrocket
John O'Kane
Authoritarian Anarchism Meets Autocratic Soul Searching
John Kendall Hawkins
The Age of Synthetic Biology: Start the War Games!
Irene Kai
Systemic Change Starts with Us
John G. Russell
Conventional Wisdom: Shame America First
Binoy Kampmark
The Sentencing of Brenton Tarrant: Jailing the Man, not the Great Replacement
Dean Baker
Spending on Prescription Drugs: Lies My President Told Me #3,475,652
Joshua Sperber
Nine Predictions for Trump’s Second Term
Elliot Sperber
What’s Harmful Must Be Destroyed 
September 01, 2020
Paul Street
Take to the Streets
Justin Bendell, Matteo MacDermant, and David Correia
Albuquerque Cops Cooperate with ICE and Operation Relentless Pursuit Despite City’s Sanctuary Policy
John Feffer
COVID-19 and the Future of Autocrats
Andrew Levine
Biden, the Lesser Evil, is a Problem Too, But There are Reasons for Hope Nevertheless
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Fear in America
Christopher Ketcham
Wreckreation, Public Lands, and the Fecal Timebomb
Dave Lindorff
Older Voters, Especially Republicans, Need to Think Before They Vote
Colin Todhunter
From Cotton to Brinjal: Fraudulent GMO Project in India Sustained by Deception
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump Commands So Much Loyalty From His Base
Binoy Kampmark
Australia-China Relations: Down Under Squabbling
Priti Gulati Cox
Purple Derechos
Gary Leupp
The Political Insights of MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
Thomas Knapp
Facebook’s Violence Standards Make for a Bad Business Plan
John Stanton
Life During a Trump Second Term: Paramilitary Democracy Accelerates
B. Nimri Aziz
Film Review: Made in Bangladesh: A Union Story
Jonah Raskin
Babylon Berlin / Babylon Amerikka
CounterPunch News Service
National Forest System Threatened by Another Trump Oil and Gas Giveaway
August 31, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump at the RNC: Echoes of Saddam
Marshall Auerback – James Carden
The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape U.S. Foreign Policy for Years to Come
Richard C. Gross
A Festival of Distortion
David Rovics
Escalation in Portland
Binoy Kampmark
Waiting for the Old Bailey: Julian Assange and Britain’s Judicial Establishment
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Why U.S. Political Scientists Are Arguing That Evo Morales Should Be the President of Bolivia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Ann Garrison
The NBA’s Black Power
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail