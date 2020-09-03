Seven Shots in the Back: a Chant for Our Time

Seven shots in the back.
Seven shots in the back.
THAT’LL TEACH THE S.O.B.
TO TURN HIS F***’N BACK ON ME
Seven shots in the back.
Seven shots in the back
Seven shots in the back
WON’T THEY BE EXCITED
WON’T THEY BE GLAD
Seven shots in the back.
Seven shots in the back
Seven shots in the back
OF COURSE IN THE BACK
SO HE CAN’T FIGHT BACK
Seven shots in the back
Seven shots in the back
Seven shots in the back
IF IT SEEMS A BIT EXCESSIVE
WELL, HE’S THE ONE WHO’S BLACK
Seven shots in the back
Question for the young law enforcement man:
The first bullet did what we know bullets can.
But what were you thinkin’ when you sent the other six?
Was that for kicks?