Seven Shots in the Back: a Chant for Our Time

Seven shots in the back.

THAT’LL TEACH THE S.O.B.

TO TURN HIS F***’N BACK ON ME

WON’T THEY BE EXCITED

WON’T THEY BE GLAD

OF COURSE IN THE BACK

SO HE CAN’T FIGHT BACK

IF IT SEEMS A BIT EXCESSIVE

WELL, HE’S THE ONE WHO’S BLACK

Question for the young law enforcement man:

The first bullet did what we know bullets can.

But what were you thinkin’ when you sent the other six?

Was that for kicks?