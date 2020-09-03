Home
September 3, 2020
RIP: David Graeber on Democracy
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
September 04, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Trump Knows What He’s Doing – He Needs to Go Now
Bruce E. Levine
The Zyprexa Papers: A Legal System for Drug Companies and Lawyers…Not the Public
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Sometimes They Choke
Rob Urie
Austerity and Fascism
Joshua Frank
David Graeber is Gone: Revisiting His Wrongful Termination from Yale
Jonathan Cook
Journalists Have Paved Assange’s Path to a US Gulag
Richard C. Gross
America Under Fire
Lee Hall
Big Oil’s Belated Conversion
Eve Ottenberg
The Latest Covid Testing Sabotage
Richard Moser
The Last Third Party to Win: the Republicans, the Civil War, the “Slave Power,” and The Current Crisis
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Friends at the RNC: ‘Christian Zionists’ Dictate the Agenda of the Republican Party
Joseph Natoli
What to Expect in Trump’s America
Steve Martinot
Racism is a Relation Between White People
Frank Joyce
Property Values Matter. Bigly.
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Inside Amazon
Matthew Stevenson
Trump’s RNC: Insolvent Casino Royale
Walden Bello
The End of Duterte? Four Ways the Strongman Could Fall
Thomas Knapp
Trump Regime vs. the ICC: the Wrong Side of “Sovereignty”
David Rosen
The Politics of Looting
David Rovics
Eviction Abolition: the Time is Now
Tracey L. Rogers
The Weathering of Black America
Chris Krupp
Wrecking Utah: No 4-Lane Highway Through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area
George Wuerthner
How Livestock Differs From Wildlife
Vincent Emanuele
The Power of Revolutionary Love
Binoy Kampmark
Good Riddance: Facebook Threats and News Opportunities
Scott Gilbert
Why Calling It Fascism Matters
Wim Laven
Can King’s Dream End This Nightmare?
Nick Pemberton
The Charlie Hebdo Cartoons Still Aren’t Funny
Oscar Zambrano
Trump’s Internship in Dictatorships
Warren Alan Tidwell
We Need More Than Disaster Recovery…We Need Green Jobs
Robert Koehler
Is There Life Beyond Plastic?
Nicky Reid
America’s Secret War On Black Anarchism in Somalia
Louis Proyect
Russia, Again
Brian Wakamo
Pro Athletes and the Power of Unions
Raúl Carrillo
Postal Banking: Brought to You By JP Morgan Chase?
Adolf Alzuphar
This is What Democracy Looks Like
Ann Klosinski
In the Age of COVID, Elder Care Should be an Election Issue
Scott Owen
Time for the Peoples Party?
Clark T. Scott
Unity Within the Fasces
Christopher Brauchli
Deplatforming Trump’s Party
Kim C. Domenico
‘Cancel Culture’ and the Fate of Community
Ed Sanders
Surviving the Virus: a Glyph
CounterPunch News Service
Slaughtered Pups and Maimed Wolves in Idaho Demonstrate the Effects of Federal Delisting
September 03, 2020
Nick Baker
In the Worst of Times, the Billionaire Elite Plunder Working Class America
